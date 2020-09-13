All BART stations 'closed until further notice' due to systemwide computer problem

Sep. 13--BART commuters will need to seek an alternative method of public transportation today.

All trains were delayed by a systemwide computer issue early Sunday morning, failing to operate before stations opened at 8 a.m., according to a statement shared by the agency on Twitter.

Now, stations across the Bay Area will remain "closed until further notice" while BART officials mediate the problem. Partner transit agencies including Muni, AC Transit, VTA, Tri Delta, CCCTA, and WHEELS will provide bus service in the interim, and substitute routes can be found in the Trip Planner on BART's website.

AC Transit will provide Transbay service on Line F from the intersection of Center St. and Shattuck in Downtown Berkeley to Salesforce Transit Center in downtown San Francisco. Oakland commuters can take the NL line from 20th St. and Broadway to the same destination.

"Staff is working to determine the root cause," BART said in an update at 9:10 a.m. "We don't yet have an ETA as to when it will be resolved."

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.

