‘All I want is my baby brother back,’ Tyre Nichols’ sister says at funeral

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memories of a “beautiful soul” who remained polite to the end — pleading, “Please stop,” even as he was pummeled by Memphis police officers — resounded through a Memphis church Wednesday, as the friends and relatives of Tyre Nichols said their farewells to him. Vice President Kamala Harris told the family: “The people of our country mourn with you.”

Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, died three days after being punched, kicked and pepper-sprayed during a late-night traffic stop Jan. 7, spurring sorrow and anger across the country after video of the beating was released. “This is a family that lost their son and their brother through an act of violence at the hands and the feet of people who had been charged with keeping them safe,” Harris said, vowing that the Biden administration would renew efforts to pass legislation curtailing police violence.

Nichols’ sister, Keyana Dixon, recalled that when she would take care of him when he was a child, all he wanted to do was eat cereal and watch cartoons. “I see the world showing him love and fighting for his justice, but all I want is my baby brother back,” she told mourners through tears. “Even in his demise, he was still polite: He asked them to ‘Please stop.’”

In a sign of how Nichols’ death on Jan. 10 has reverberated far beyond Memphis, director Spike Lee attended the service, and the Rev. Al Sharpton delivered a eulogy, as he has at the funerals of other Black victims of police violence. He acknowledged relatives of George Floyd, Eric Garner and Breonna Taylor, who were also in attendance. “They know what it is like to sit at a funeral like this,” Sharpton said.

The fallout from Nichols’ beating continues. A special Memphis street crimes unit has been disbanded after five of its members were arrested and accused of killing Nichols. Two other police officers have been suspended, as have two deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department. Two medics and a lieutenant from the Memphis Fire Department who responded to the scene have also been fired.