All Santa Rosa rec centers, activities to reopen starting Monday

All Santa Rosa recreation centers and activities forced to close following the January COVID-19 health order will reopen Monday.

Calling the reopening a Valentine’s Day gift to residents, the city announced Friday that activities for tots to seniors at the city’s Steele and Finley community centers and the Person Senior Wing will return following expiration of the health order restricting gatherings.

Activities include lap and recreational swimming, trips to special destinations such as the Luther Burbank Home and Gardens, youth sports, camps and more. See the full slate of offerings in the city’s new spring and summer activity guide at srcity.org/register.

On Tuesday, health officials told the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors the county continues to see a decline in new COVID cases, dropping from a daily high of 249 per 100,000 residents amid the peak of infections linked to the omicron variant, to 102 new cases per 100,000 people.

The health order, which restricted large indoor and outdoor gatherings, expired at the end of Thursday, while the state’s universal indoor mask mandate is set to expire Tuesday.

