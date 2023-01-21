Allies fail to agree on sending tanks to Ukraine

BERLIN — Western defense officials meeting in Germany said Friday that they had failed to reach an agreement for sending battle tanks to Ukraine, in a setback to Kyiv’s hopes to quickly receive weapons that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called crucial to the next phase of the war.

The officials had hoped to reach agreement on sending advanced, German-made Leopard 2 tanks, which are stocked by many European countries. But Germany has refused to send its own Leopards to Ukraine or to give its approval to other countries to export them, not wanting to be the first to take the step and asking that the United States send its best tank, the M1 Abrams, as well.

The failure to strike a deal was quickly criticized by some Ukrainians as well as the Polish and Latvian governments, which have argued that tanks are critical to claw back territory seized by Russia early in its invasion and to defend against an expected Russian offensive in the spring.

“Arming Ukraine in order to repel the Russian aggression is not some kind of decision-making exercise. Ukrainian blood is shed for real,” Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said on Twitter. “This is the price of hesitation over Leopard deliveries. We need action, now.”

U.S. and German officials sought to play down the disagreements, emphasizing that Germany might yet approve sending Leopards to Ukraine. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters at Ramstein Air Base that Germany was “a reliable ally, and they’ve been that way for a very, very long time.”

His German counterpart, Boris Pistorius, said his country would begin an inventory of its vehicles, in case of a future deal, and would begin training Ukrainians on how to use the tanks.

Germany’s reluctance to send tanks is likely to stem from fears about the risks of escalation and potential retaliation by Russia, said Thorsten Benner, the director of the Global Public Policy Institute in Berlin.

Pistorius said there was no timeline for a deal on tanks, suggesting it could take days or weeks. Austin, on the other hand, said the clock was ticking.