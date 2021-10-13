Almost 100 rattlesnakes removed from underneath Santa Rosa home

It’s not uncommon for Sonoma County Reptile Rescue director Al Wolf to receive a call from a resident about a snake or two in their home.

But even Wolf was surprised to discover nearly a hundred rattlesnakes underneath a Santa Rosa home on Oct. 2.

It was the first time in more than 30 years of leading the Sebastopol-based nonprofit rescue organization that he’d seen so many in one house, he said.

Wolf used 24-inch snake tongs to remove 22 adult rattlesnakes and 59 babies and relocate them to areas where they’re welcome.

“I go to specific areas where people request them and give them a new home,” he said.

Although there were a decent number of adults, seeing so many young snakes is what impressed Wolf the most.

“That’s what makes it so outstanding,” he said.

Wolf has returned to the home twice since and he pulled 11 more rattlesnakes from the home. He called the majority of the snakes “fairly mellow in nature” but compared grabbing them to petting a dog.

“Some you go up and pet. Some you can’t,” he said.

The number of snakes living in the foundation was likely because it is such a rocky area, Wolf said. Much of the rock was not removed when the home’s foundation lines were dug.

The homeowner was not alarmed by the snakes but asked to remain anonymous so they can continue to be rescued in case the discovery upsets her neighbors.

Sonoma County Reptile Rescue shared photos of the snakes in a Facebook post, which received more than a hundred comments and dozens of shares.

Residents with broken vents and post and pier houses are more likely to encounter the reptiles, Wolf said. His advice for residents who do notice a snake is to stay calm, keep an eye on its location and reach out to Sonoma County Animal Control or Sonoma County Reptile Rescue for assistance.

For more information about Sonoma County Reptile Rescue, visit sonomacountyreptilerescue.com.