Almost 40% of Sonoma County households are eligible for free internet service, but only one-tenth have signed up

If you have questions or have encountered challenges signing up for the ACP or other discount internet service programs, reach out to me.

People can also print and fill out applications that come in English and Spanish and mail them with eligibility documentation to Affordable Connectivity Program Support Center, P.O. Box 7081, London, KY 40742.

Applicants can sign up online at www.internetforallnow.org/applytoday/ or by calling an ACP coordinator at 866-696-8748.

– A federal assistance program, like a free or reduced school lunch or food stamps program, Medi-Cal or Supplemental Security Income, Lifeline, and Pell Grants.

– Support services for Indigenous communities, like Tribal TANF, Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance or the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations, or...

You’re eligible for Affordable Connectivity Program benefits if your household income is $53,000 or less for a family of four. (Add $9,000 for each additional member.) Alternatively, eligibility can be achieved if one member of the household is enrolled in:

Here’s all you need to know about the benefits, barriers and signing up

Roughly 71,600 Sonoma County households could have free high-speed internet service via a federal subsidy program, yet only about 10% of those who are eligible have enrolled. Marin and Napa counties have similarly low enrollment.

In Mendocino and Lake counties, where more than half of households qualify for the discount aimed at low-income residents, only 13% and 26% have signed up, respectively.

For better or worse, internet access has increasingly become a necessity to function and interact in our world, a process rapidly accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As large swaths of work and school and critical services like medical appointments and emergency communications moved online, the disadvantages long faced by those without consistent internet service have only become more glaring.

As a 2020-2021 Sonoma County Civil Grand Jury investigation noted, “The lack of affordable broadband access limits the ability of both adults and children to advance in an ever more digital world. Without good internet access, the socioeconomic divide widens; the poor are further excluded from the economy and even more relegated to low-pay work. Broadband availability is a major issue of equity, social, and economic justice.”

The investigation added, “Disadvantaged citizens are further disadvantaged and separated from opportunities to earn, learn, and even stay healthy.”

Many factors contribute to our digital divide. Beyond a lack of broadband infrastructure, there are also barriers around digital literacy and, of course, cost.

California has undertaken a number of initiatives over the past several years to prioritize equitable and widespread internet adoption. The federal government, too, has rolled out broadband infrastructure funding and projects, especially as part of its COVID-19 response and the bipartisan infrastructure law.

The latter authorized the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), the subsidy program in question, which aims to reduce costs for underserved communities by offering a $30 discount on internet bills (as well as a one-time $100 off for a computer or tablet.)

To sweeten the deal and keep internet companies from gaming the system by raising prices, President Joe Biden announced a deal in May that 20 providers had agreed to offer a high-speed internet option at the same cost as the federal discount--making service free for eligible low-income participants.

Barriers to adoption

Still, months later, while 45% of California households, or about 5.8 million, are eligible for the program, only 27% have enrolled.

As noted, these figures are worse in our region.

“Why is that enrollment as low as it is? Well, because nobody is aware of it,” said Sunne Wright McPeak, president and CEO of the California Emerging Technology Fund (CETF), a unique statewide nonprofit with a mandate to improve affordable internet accessibility. It was established as a condition of the California Public Utilities Commission's approval of the SBC-AT&T and Verizon-MCI mergers in 2005 and reports to the legislature every year.

McPeak pointed to the many focus groups the technology fund has conducted over the years that show that less than 40% of people who are eligible for affordable broadband programs historically and today know about the available opportunities.

Moreover, at least 20% need help signing up in one way or another, either because of a language barrier, confusion over eligibility documentation, or, ironically, a lack of internet or computer access.

California actually has the most sign-ups in the federal program so far. And, in fact, when it comes to general broadband adoption, about 90% of the state’s households have internet connection through a smartphone, computer or tablet.

Still, that leaves one-tenth of the population without access and, regardless, the percentage is significantly lower in certain communities, including elderly, extremely low-income, disabled and Spanish-speaking Latino populations.

With that in mind, when it comes to the 27% or almost 1.6 million eligible Californians who have signed up for ACP, “we're happy to be there,” McPeak told me.

“However, we are 13% of the population of the country, and we have 15% of all low-income households in the nation living in California, so we have to really make this a priority.”

Mobilization efforts

The emerging technology fund is part of an effort launching this month with the California Broadband Council and the California Department of Technology to boost awareness and enrollment in the ACP. It culminates with a series of enrollment events throughout the state Aug. 27, where people can get help with questions or completing applications on-site.