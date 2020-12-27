‘We had to do something’: Russian River Alliance brightens holidays

With Christmas now over, Jeniffer Wertz of Guerneville deserves to put her feet up and recover, perhaps all the way to spring.

Wertz and other community volunteers with the grassroots Russian River Alliance just went all out, for weeks, to brighten the lives of neighbors who struggle to pay their bills and keep their heads up amid the job losses and other painful fallout of the pandemic.

The hardy Russian River Alliance crew raised donations to provide Christmas trees to families living on the edge. The volunteers also passed out thousands of dollars’ worth of gift cards. And they hit the roads of the lower Russian River on Christmas Eve to home-deliver about 400 meals prepared by chef Daniel Kedan and his staff at Backyard Forestville.

“We had to do something to save Christmas,” Wertz said. “People are broke and they’re depressed, and frustrated.”

She and her colleagues in the Russian River Alliance created the small, local nonprofit to assist people who work in the hospitality and service industries from Guerneville to Cazadero, and who can have great trouble getting by through seasonal downturns in the local economy and through disasters such as floods.

The organization has in the past made rent and utilities payments that allowed 30 families to avoid becoming homeless. Another time the charitable group put up the members of five working families in crisis in motels, so they didn’t have to live in their cars.

For more on the works of the Russian River Alliance, go to https://www.russianriveralliance.org/

Wertz said that this year, with consequences of the COVID-19 crisis putting so many people out of work, or leaving them unable to work enough to feed their families, Alliance volunteers resolved to do all they could to salvage Christmas.

They raised donations, and on Nov. 29 gave away Christmas trees at the Rio Nido Roadhouse.

On Dec. 20 on Main Street in Guerneville, the volunteers handed out tasty Big Bottom Market biscuits, other treats and Safeway gift cards.

And on Christmas Eve, the Russian River Alliance crew and some helpers cheerfully took on the task of delivering roast turkey dinners from Backyard Forestville to about 400 people along the lower river.

Small wonder that Wertz and the other caring, gratified volunteers are ready now for a bit of a rest.