Along with conservative triumphs, signs of new caution at Supreme Court

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court ended its term this past week in familiar fashion, issuing blockbuster conservative decisions on affirmative action, gay rights and student loans that divided along partisan lines, with the court’s three Democratic appointees in dissent.

While not quite as stunning as last June’s decisions eliminating the right to abortion and expanding gun rights, the new rulings were of a piece with them and were a further indication that the court remains receptive to the conservative legal movement’s agenda, including cutting back on a progressive conception of civil rights and frustrating President Joe Biden’s initiatives.

But the entire story of the most recent term is considerably more complicated than that of the previous one, which had seemed to establish an unyielding conservative juggernaut characterized by impatience and ambition — and built to last.

A year later, the court remains deeply conservative but is more in tune with the fitfully incremental approach of Chief Justice John Roberts, who is attentive to his court’s legitimacy, than with the take-no-prisoners approach of Justice Clarence Thomas. The chief justice’s strategy — and votes — produced a fair number of liberal victories.

“Chief Justice Roberts seems to be getting at least some of the conservative majority back into harness on incremental moves,” said Pamela S. Karlan, a law professor at Stanford.

Indeed, the term that just ended was something of a triumph for Roberts, who just a year ago seemed to be losing power, having failed to persuade a single colleague to join his compromise position in the case that did away with the constitutional right to abortion.

When the latest term started in October, Thomas appeared to have gained control of the court for the first time in his more than 30-year tenure, said Richard J. Lazarus, a law professor at Harvard.

“Those tables have dramatically turned,” Lazarus said. “Although the chief justice has struggled mightily under rising public expectations to address ethical issues within the court, mostly focused on Justice Thomas, the chief rather than Thomas remains the most influential justice on the court in terms of the outcomes in the court’s opinions.”

Indeed, Roberts was in the majority in divided cases decided by signed opinions 86% of the time, second only to Justice Brett Kavanaugh, at 90%. Thomas was last by this measure, at 55%.

Thanks largely to alliances with Roberts and one or more of President Donald Trump’s three appointees — Kavanaugh and Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett — the court’s three liberals were in the majority in a considerable number of important cases. They included ones on the Voting Rights Act, immigration, the role of state legislatures in elections and Native American rights.

The three liberals were on the winning side more often than the court’s two most conservative members, Thomas and Justice Samuel Alito.

“Looking across the entire docket — not just the term’s last two days — the data show a shift from the most conservative and aggressive court in modern history to one that has moderated,” said Lee Epstein, a law professor and political scientist at the University of Southern California. “Perhaps the justices — especially Roberts, Barrett and Kavanaugh — have faced up to the public’s waning confidence and decided to self-adjust. The red team versus the blue team in case after case isn’t a good look.”

The percentage of unanimous decisions grew, by a large margin, to 47% from last term’s 28%. That, too, is evidence of efforts to forge consensus.

Some conservatives have been frustrated. Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, a Republican and a rival to Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, recently said that none of Trump’s three appointees “are at the same level of” Thomas and Alito.

Josh Blackman, a law professor at South Texas College of Law Houston, said the critique had force from a conservative perspective, and he questioned the adequacy of the Trump administration’s vetting process, which relied on lists of potential nominees compiled by lawyers with ties to conservative legal groups such as the Federalist Society and the Heritage Foundation.

“For different reasons, Justices Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Barrett have and will continue to disappoint conservatives,” Blackman said. “I don’t know that future ‘shortlists’ are worth much if they are made by the same people who generated the last batch of lists.”

Still, some of the biggest victories for liberals came in cases where the court rejected assertive arguments and merely maintained the status quo.