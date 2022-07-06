Alzheimer’s Association hosts bowling fundraiser in Petaluma

Dozens of people clad in purple T-shirts put their bowling skills to the test on June 29 in Petaluma during the “Strike-ing Out Against Alzheimer’s” fundraising event.

About 50 people, ages 5 to 85, attended the event at the AMF Boulevard Lanes in Petaluma, to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association and to spread awareness about The Longest Day, an annual fundraising drive around the time of the summer solstice.

On The Longest Day, thousands of participants from across the world come together to turn activities they love into fundraisers to support the Alzheimer’s Association, according to The Longest Day website.

A $25 ticket paid for two hours of bowling, shoe rental, pizza and unlimited fountain drinks.

A raffle was also held, winners getting baskets full of donated gift cards and goods from Petaluma businesses including Crumbl Cookies and the Marin French Cheese Company.

“If you've had a family member with any form of dementia, you are affected, even if you are not the one getting the diagnoses, so [this event] raises awareness, but also money, to support an organization providing education and resources for those affected,” Lauren Hibdon, family services manager for the Alzheimer’s Association, said.

The event raised $950.

The Alzheimer's Association provides free services and programs for Sonoma County residents affected by Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia, through its community education program, caregiver information classes and a 24/7 help line.

“A lot of our programs and services had to be transitioned to virtual and it was one of the first opportunities we’ve had to gather and get together. ... There was a lot of smiles and a lot of laughter,” Shelley Dombroski, senior regional director for the Alzheimer’s Association, said.

For more information about the Alzheimer’s Association, go to www.alz.org.