Alzheimer's report hints at a future health crisis bigger than COVID-19

The costs of Alzheimer's disease — human and financial — are rising sharply in California and nationally, and census projections for America's rapidly aging population suggest the scope of the disease soon might rival what America saw during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In fact, new data from the Alzheimer's Association's 2023 Facts and Figures report, released Wednesday, March 15, points to several ways that the disease is already reshaping American life.

Last year, about 200,000 Americans over the age of 65 were diagnosed with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia, bringing the number of dementia patients in that age group to about 6.7 million. By 2050, the Alzheimer's Association projects that number will nearly double, to about 13 million. (In California, the number of people with Alzheimer's has been growing at a slightly faster clip, and by 2025 is expected to hit 840,000, up 21.7% in a five-year window.)

Annual spending on care for people with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia grew by about $24 billion last year, to about $345 billion. By 2050, such spending is expected to approach $1 trillion.

The value of unpaid caregiving is already nearly equal to paid caregiving. Last year, about 11 million Americans served as caregivers for people with Alzheimer's, offering an estimated 18 billion hours of unpaid labor worth $339.5 billion. Those numbers, too, could double as the population ages up. Overall, the U.S. Census Bureau projects the number of Americans age 65 and older — the key age group hit by Alzheimer's — to jump from about 63 million today to about 88 million by 2050.

Other data from the Alzheimer's Association highlight different aspects of the disease and its social effects, from possible treatments to the physical and emotional toll on caregivers.

Here are some takeaways from this year's report:

Quiet breakthroughs

It took about 13 months, give or take, for pharmaceutical companies and the government to come up with vaccines and treatments for COVID-19.

Alzheimer's, to date, has been more stubborn.

Decades of research have produced no cure for Alzheimer's and, absent other factors, the progressive neurological disease still kills most patients, usually four to eight years after the initial diagnosis. Last year, federal data shows Alzheimer's was the seventh-leading cause of death in the United States and, prior to the emergence of COVID-19, it typically ranked No. 6.

Still, experts offered cautious optimism about the recent direction of Alzheimer's treatments.

The Alzheimer's Association report lists seven Alzheimer's drugs that currently are approved by the Food and Drug Administration, most of which are aimed at temporarily staving off symptoms of the disease.

But the report notes that two drugs, aducanumab and lecanemab, are aimed at "changing the underlying biology of the disease." And this week, the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) said it would cover the use of lecanemab, which is sold under the name Leqembi at a cost of about $26,500 per year. Federal officials have said the Food and Drug Administration will decide by early July if it will let Medicare make a similar move, meaning coverage could be expanded to include Medicare patients not enrolled in clinical trials.

Research has shown both drugs slow cognitive loss by 20% to 30% when compared with a placebo.

Experts say even if the current drugs aren't, on their own, game-changers, they are important because their biological focus represents a new arena in the battle against the disease.

"This is a foundation," said Nicole Purcell, a neurologist and senior director of clinical practice at the Alzheimer's Association. "It's just one type of medication, but it's a reason to be hopeful for the future."

But Purcell, like other health experts, noted that the drugs still are aimed at people who have Alzheimer's but have not yet developed severe symptoms of dementia. That's why she and others urge people to talk about cognitive issues with a physician as soon as they feel any cognitive decline.

But those conversations still aren't happening as often as they should.

Still silent

For years, Alzheimer's advocates have pushed older people to talk with health experts — not just their spouses or friends — as soon as they perceive any cognitive decline. And, for years, millions of older Americans have ignored that advice.

That reluctance is so widespread, and persistent, that in advance of this year's report the Alzheimer's Association conducted a series of focus groups to find out why.

The reasons, according to those focus groups, range from ignorance about the disease to the belief that the risks of learning about the disease outweigh the benefits of treatment, to simple fear.