Sonoma woman, 21, who died of crash injuries remembered as ‘fierce,’ ‘funny’ and ‘loyal’

Amanda Peters was a lover and a fighter, determined to give her heart to the people she held close, to protect them and to bring them close in her warm embrace.

Friends say she her enveloped them in “teddy bear” hugs and stood by other young women enduring difficult times.

She followed her own path in life with a trademark stubbornness, family and friends said.

Peters, 21 of Sonoma Valley, died July 26 from injuries she suffered in a wrong-way car crash in Napa.

She carried herself with a fierce independence even from an early age. She was going to be in charge of her life, her mother Kirsten Peters said.

One kindergarten teacher called her the preeminent authority of the playground slide for other children.

“She was the same as she was as an adult,” her mother said. “She was just funny, and goofy and loved people and her family. She was just strong-headed.”

Peters was cuddly with her friends yet quick to act in their defense. She was always tall for her age, and her middle school friend Jessica Haro said Peters’ hugs swallowed her up.

“I was probably like 4-feet back in middle school. Or something. And she was always super tall,” Caro said. “So it was like it was like a big teddy bear like hugging me.”

Peters was not fond of school, and she developed a reputation for arguing with teachers, said former Sonoma Valley High School teacher Veronica Gray. She met Peters in summer school, who came in with verve — others may (describe it as “sass.”

“But that is my kind of kid... She’d throw me attitude and I’d throw it right back in her face, and she loved it,” Gray said.

Gray described the back and forth a as a “game recognizes game” moment for their relationship. Summer school became the touchstone for a friendship that continued well past July in periodic visits throughout the school year.

Gray had finished up summer school this year and was clearing out her classroom a few weeks ago when she discovered an apple ornament, given to her as a gift by Amanda. A note on the side said, “The best teacher ever! Love, Amanda.”

She graduated early from Creekside High School in 2019.

“I tear up because, again, she hated school, she hated teachers for the most part,” Gray said. “I was able to prove her wrong, that not every teacher was going to look at her like she was a throwaway or just a bad kid.”

She embraced fellow outcasts, and a prime example was her dog, Benny, rescued from an animal shelter.

The “weird and quirky” pit bull-retriever mix mirrored her personality ‒ he would not listen to anyone, except Peters, said her mother. He jumped on Amanda as soon as she returned home.

She appeared to pick up a train of his to tweak her mother. She would lick her cheek to get on her nerves. Amanda thought it was the funniest thing; her mother thought it was the weirdest.

Still, Amanda’s laugh was infectious and resonant. Her brother Jared, 28, remembers her laughing with “squinty eyes and big fat cheeks” when they swam with dolphins in Mexico.

As they grew up together, Jared said he appreciated the outgoing nature of his sister, a counterpart to his shy nature. To his chagrin, Amanda proudly introduced him as her big brother to her friends at the Boys & Girls Club whenever he picked her up.

Peters’ co-workers at the Republic of Thrift have mourned her loss as one of their family, owner Jeannette Tomany said. The store donated $500 toward her funeral expenses.

“She was a major part of our group, our Republic of Thrift family and this has really devastated our entire staff,” Tomany said. “It has rocked us to the core.”

Every moment with Amanda was special, which is why it’s hard to find a moment that sticks out, her mother said.

“I can't go through her things or look at my stuff and say, ‘Oh, I got that from Amanda.’ I don't have that. What I had was her, and her love and her hugs and her laughs,” she said. “She was my gift.”

Contact Chase Hunter at chase.hunter@sonomanews.com and follow @Chase_HunterB on Twitter.