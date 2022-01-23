Amateur sleuths take to Santa Rosa streets in virtual murder mystery game

Amateur detectives took to the streets of Santa Rosa on Saturday to investigate a string of ghastly — but fictitious — murder mysteries.

The Sleuthhounds, a five-woman team with matching T-shirts depicting a scrupulous pup in a trench coat and detective’s hat, downloaded the Crime Scene Investigator game by British studio CluedUpp Games.

The group followed the GPS map on the game’s app to locations throughout downtown from Old Courthouse Square to Luther Burbank Home and Gardens.

The goal was to be the first team to identify killers by finding clues and uncovering evidence that popped up on their phones as they arrived at each new spot. Saturday’s game in Santa Rosa was sold out.

“It’s kind of a team-building, get out of the office situation,” said Rebecca Baxter of the Sleuthhounds, who work together at an animal hospital in San Rafael. “It’s nice being outdoors with COVID.”

Another all-woman crime-solving team took inspiration from the 1960s crime show, “Hawaii Five-0.”

Decked out in leis and Hawaiian shirts, they set out to find who killed Phil and Mary Ledger, a married couple found dead in their “Orchard house” (in reality the Wells Fargo bank on the corner of B and Third streets).

Dana Overshiner of Sebastopol said members of the team were all best friends and murder mystery fans.

“Murder mysteries, crime scenes, ‘How to Catch a Killer,’ that’s all right up our alley,” Overshiner said.

The team got off to a bit of a slow start Saturday morning, struggling to locate a key piece evidence geotagged near the Santa Rosa Transit Mall. But Tamara Salvato-Reid, also of Sebastopol, was undeterred.

“It’s a learning curve, and it’s our first time, but I’m sure we’ll do it again,” she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian