Amaturo acquires 2 FM radio stations from Redwood Empire Stereocasters

Santa Rosa-based Amaturo Sonoma Media Group announced Thursday it has acquired two local radio stations owned by Redwood Empire Stereocasters.

The sale includes KZST-FM and KWVF-FM, among other assets, and is expected to close later this year.

“With incredible care, Gordon Zlot created and developed KZST over 50 years ago and made it the most listened to station in Sonoma County,” said Lawrence Amaturo, co-founder and member manager of Amaturo Sonoma. “It remains just that even today. I am beyond thrilled that we can be the next torch bearer for this great community gift.”

An agreement effective Thursday permitted Amaturo to begin the operational obligations prior to approval from the Federal Communications Commission and the sale’s closing, according to a news release issued by the two media groups.

KZST 100.1 is an adult contemporary station that serves Sonoma County. KWVF, known as The Wolf 102.7, plays classic hits for its Santa Rosa area audience.

Redwood Empire will continue to own and operate its other stations, KJZY 106.3 FM and KBBL 93.7 FM, according to the news release.

Zlot said deciding to sell KZST was “an agonizing decision” but it will allow him “to step back in pace and work life.”

Michael O’Shea, president of Amaturo Sonoma, said he was “truly in awe” of the stations the company is acquiring and “humbled at the thought of operating this combined great enterprise.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.