Amazon hiring 23,000 seasonal workers in California at about $18 an hour

Amazon is gearing up to hire some 23,000 people across California for the holiday shopping season.

The online retail behemoth is constructing a million-square-foot fulfillment center in Turlock that is set to employ some 1,000 workers, too.

Work on the warehouse off Fulkerth Road just west of Highway 99 in the Turlock Regional Industrial Park is expected to be completed in mid-2022.

In preparation for this year's busy holiday season, the e-commerce giant will hire some 150,000 seasonal jobs across the country.

The expected addition of 23,000 jobs in California is nearly double what the company hired in 2019 before the pandemic struck. That year, Amazon hired about 12,000 workers across the state.

According to a press release from the company, Amazon seasonal jobs on average start around $18 an hour. The company is also offering sign-on bonuses of up to $3,000 and an additional $3 per hour in pay for certain shifts in many locations.

The company had previously announced plans to hire some 40,000 new corporate and tech jobs, as well as some 125,000 full- and part-time fulfillment and transportation jobs nationally. The California seasonal hiring numbers are in addition to the 25,000 full- and part-time operations jobs previously announced by the company.

Amazon has more than 250 new fulfillment centers, sortation centers, regional air hubs and delivery stations across the United States, including nearly 30 in California. Jobs at the centers include stowing, picking, packing, shipping and more.

In the Northern San Joaquin Valley, the company has eight fulfillment and other centers: three each in Stockton and Tracy and one each in Manteca and Patterson.

To apply, visit www.amazon.com/apply.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.