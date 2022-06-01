Amber Heard mourns ‘setback’ and Johnny Depp’s ‘sway’ after losing defamation case

Moments after actor Johnny Depp won his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard on Wednesday, the former couple, who had sued and countersued each other in a Virginia court, issued dueling statements of triumph and disappointment.

The jury found that Heard had defamed Depp on three occasions and awarded the “Fantastic Beasts” star $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. However, the punitive damages were immediately reduced to $350,000 by Judge Penney Azcarate per state law.

Heard, who was awarded $2 million in her countersuit, shared her disappointment about the verdict and the effect it could have on victims of abuse.

“I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband,” read her statement, which she shared on social media.

“I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.

The “Aquaman” star, who had won a previous libel case in the U.K., said she believed Depp’s attorneys “succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the UK. I’m sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American — to speak freely and openly.”

In a his statement, which he posted to Instgram, Depp mourned the six years of his and his family’s lives that were “forever changed” by Heard’s Washington Post op-ed that the jury found had defamed him.

“False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me. It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career. And six years later, the jury gave me my life back,” said Depp, who was not in court when the verdict was read.

“I am truly humbled. My decision to pursue this case, knowing very well the height of the legal hurdles that I would be facing and the inevitable, worldwide spectacle into my life, was only made after considerable thought. From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that.

“I am, and have been, overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and the colossal support and kindness from around the world. I hope that my quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, men or women, who have found themselves in my situation, and that those supporting them never give up. I also hope that the position will now return to innocent until proven guilty, both within the courts and in the media.

Depp also acknowledged the “noble work” of the judge, jurors, court staff, law enforcement and his legal team who were involved in the protracted case and closed his statement with the adage “Veritas numquam perit. Truth never perishes.”