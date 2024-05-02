A Sonoma man was arrested Wednesday night after he took off in a Sonoma County Fire District ambulance with an EMT still inside.

Santa Rosa police detained the man after deploying two sets of spike strips and chasing him for miles through the city, starting at Russian River Brewing Co. at 725 Fourth St., the department said in a news release.

Police and the inRESPONSE mental health team responded to the business about 7:55 p.m., after an employee reported a man there appeared under the influence of narcotics, Sgt. Patricia Seffens told The Press Democrat on Thursday morning.

The man told police he was having an anxiety attack and that he wanted to be taken to the hospital in an ambulance. He refused officers’ offers to drive him.

A Sonoma County Fire District ambulance arrived with two EMTs ― one who spoke with the man outside of the vehicle as another inside prepped for transport.

At one point, the man jumped into the driver’s seat and drove west on Fourth Street, with one EMT still in the back.

Officers followed as the man drove around downtown and east on Sonoma Avenue to Farmers Lane.

Officers had set up spike strips that punctured two tires.

He continued driving through northeast Santa Rosa before he turned west on Montgomery Drive and ran across a second set of spike strips. He ultimately stopped at Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

The man got out of the ambulance and surrendered to police.

The EMT was not injured, according to police.

The man, later identified as Jorge Sanchez Rodriguez, 36, was detained in a police car. He hit his head against a security screen and kicked at the window, police said.

He was taken to the hospital to be medically cleared, where he remained as of Thursday morning, Seffens said.

He is suspected of vehicle theft, recklessly evading police officers, kidnapping, resisting an executive officer and of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @madi.smals.