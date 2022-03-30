Ambulance worker sexually assaults underage teen on way to hospital, Riverside County sheriff’s officials say

An ambulance worker has been accused of sexually assaulting a teenage patient on the way to a Riverside hospital, California sheriff's officials reported.

Jason Anderson, 22, of Wildomar, was arrested Friday, March 25, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

Anderson is accused of sexually assaulting and soliciting sexual acts from a teenage patient while on duty in an American Medical Response ambulance, sheriff's officials said. The patient was a minor.

"Following an internal investigation of the allegations, the incident was reported to the Riverside Sheriff's Department for further review," an American Medical Response spokesperson told KTLA. "The employee in question was placed on administrative leave during the course of our internal investigation and has not worked since the day the alleged incident took place."

Detectives believe there may be other victims and asked anyone with information to contact investigator Wesley Martinelli at 951-696-3006.