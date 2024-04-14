American Canyon fire displaces 3; causes $300K damage

Three American Canyon residents were displaced early Saturday by a fire that caused an estimated $300,000 in damage to their home, fire officials said.

Just after 3:05 a.m., American Canyon Fire Protection District firefighters were dispatched to a report of flames at a home in the 100 block of Carmel Drive, the department said in a news release.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.26661429895019&lat=38.177636059137356&z=17">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The three residents, who have “several” animals, got out of the single-story residence before emergency personnel arrived, fire district spokesperson Laura Provencher said.

She did not know if all of animals escaped.

Firefighters contained the flames at the single-story residence in about 10 minutes and remained on scene for about three hours to put out hot spots and clean up the scene.

Officials determined the house was uninhabitable, Provencher said.

Fire investigators are still determining the cause and place of origin of the fire.

The Vallejo Fire Department and the Napa County Fire Department assisted at the scene.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @madi.smals.