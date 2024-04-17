American Canyon High School to hold town hall about teacher accused of sex abuse

School administrators and law enforcement officials will address the community in a town hall Wednesday evening at American Canyon High School after the recent arrest of a teacher accused of sexually abusing a student.

The Napa Valley Unified School District, Napa County Sheriff’s Office and Napa County District Attorney’s Office will provide updates on the ongoing investigation into Brad Rowell, 41, beginning at 7:15 p.m. in the high school’s auditorium at 3000 Newell Drive, according to an email from the district to community members.

The officials will also answer questions, which can be submitted ahead of the meeting through a Google form.

“The Napa Valley Unified School District prioritizes the safety of our students,” said the email, which was forward to The Press Democrat by a district spokesperson. “Please consider joining us for this important meeting.”

The meeting comes about eight days after Rowell, a physical education teacher and track and field coach, was first arrested on suspicion of sexually exploiting a child and two other felonies. He was arrested again Friday after investigators said they determined he had sexually abused a teenage girl and uploaded nude photos online.

Rowell has pleaded not guilty to 15 counts of committing lewd acts on a child, three counts of unlawful sexual intercourse, two counts of oral copulation on a child and one count of possessing child pornography.

The school has placed Rowell on administrative leave.

