LONDON — Anne Sacoolas, an American who fled Britain in 2019 after fatally striking a teenager with her car, has been handed an eight-month suspended sentence, which probably means she will never face time behind bars.

Sacoolas, who was a U.S. government employee at the time of the crash, was driving on the wrong side of the road in Croughton in central England on Aug. 27, 2019, when she struck 19-year-old Harry Dunn, who was riding a motorcycle. He died a short time later at the hospital.

Sacoolas pleaded guilty by video link in October to causing Dunn’s death by careless driving.

On Thursday, a judge in a London courtroom said Sacoolas, who listened to the outcome via livestream in the United States, would be disqualified from driving for 12 months in Britain and was sentenced to eight months’ imprisonment. But the sentence was suspended for 12 months, meaning that she would serve time only if she committed any other offense in Britain, and then only if she were extradited.

Weeks after the crash, Sacoolas left the country, claiming diplomatic immunity in a move that prompted tensions between Britain and the United States. An extradition request for Sacoolas was denied in Dunn’s death.

In the years since his death, Dunn’s parents — Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn — have advocated tirelessly for Sacoolas to be held accountable.

Shortly after the sentencing, Charles told reporters outside the Old Bailey central criminal court in London that her family felt a sense of closure now that Sacoolas “has a criminal record for the rest of her life.”

“That was something she never thought she’d see, something the U.S. government never thought they’d see,” Charles said. “Harry, we done it. We’re good, we’re good.”