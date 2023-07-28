‘American Pickers’ is scouting California locations, want to be on TV?

Those who have collections worthy of television can send their name, phone number, location and a description of the collection along with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 646-493-2184.

Right on the heels of releasing its Sonoma episode, “American Pickers” plans to return to California to film more episodes, and they want you and your collection on TV.

“American Pickers,” a documentary series that explores the off-road world of antique “picking,” follows skilled collectors as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.

The History Channel’s hit television series plans to film a swathe of California episodes throughout September, and is eager for suggestions of where to look for vintage gold. Those interested in having their collections considered can contact the show. Only private collectors will be featured; the series stays away from flea markets, shops or anything else that’s open to the public.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, brothers Mike and Robbie Wolfe, show’s hosts and pickers, are always excited to uncover historically significant or rare finds, in addition to meeting unforgettable characters and touring their collections.

They give forgotten items a new lease on life, which are then showcased in their Antique Archaeology shops in Iowa and Tennessee.