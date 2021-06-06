‘American readers don't know who Bennett is. ... Neither do Israelis’

BEIT ARYEH-OFARIM, West Bank — Much like her country, Nirit Weinberg has been on a journey from secular to religious, from centrist to right wing.

Once a resident of Israel's crowded coastal plain, she now lives in the hills, where her comfortable family home, set amid mango and fig trees, perches on a limestone bluff with panoramic views of Tel Aviv and the sea beyond. The schools are good, the community is tightknit and, while the Palestinians in the nearby village may seethe over what they say is stolen land, violence is rare.

And now there's another benefit. Weinberg, a scientist and 45-year-old mother of two, says she feels a special connection to the man likely to become Israel's next prime minister, possibly within days. He was a settler just like her. “He's lived here in this community,” Weinberg said. “It's very comforting.”

Naftali Bennett may, in some respects, be little different from the man he is set to replace, Benjamin Netanyahu. Both are politicians of the Israeli right, determined to take a hard line in dealing with the Palestinians and committed to their country's inexorable expansion across land they consider the rightful home of the Jewish people.

A girl walks near a school in the Israeli settlement of Beit Aryeh-Ofarim on June 4, 2021. MUST CREDIT: (Corinna Kern / for The Washington Post)

But Bennett is also different in fundamental ways from all 11 men — and one woman — who will have preceded him as Israel's leader. Assuming his coalition government does not fall apart before it can be sworn in, Bennett, 49, will be Israel's first prime minister to identify as religious, rather than secular. And he will be the first to have lived in one of the Jewish settlements in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, which are illegal under international law.

While he didn't stay for long, he is strongly associated with the settlements in Israel, having led the Yesha Council, the main settler advocacy group. He also became an outspoken advocate of Israeli annexation of parts of the West Bank — a view long regarded by many Israelis as extreme.

Bennett, however, is also a creature of Israel's more cosmopolitan quarters. The son of immigrants from California, he is a former high-tech entrepreneur who lived in Manhattan, speaks fluent English and is married to a nonreligious high-end pastry chef.

How those contrasting identities and experiences would shape his term as prime minister are questions of acute interest this week in Israel, where the nation is trying to make sense of a career marked by its rapid rise and shifting loyalties.

Asked to describe the likely next prime minister to non-Israelis, Oded Revivi, the mayor of Efrat, a Jewish settlement south of Bethlehem and former Yesha colleague of Bennett's, paused to consider. “You say American readers don't know who Bennett is,” Revivi said finally. “I have to answer, neither do Israelis.”

Among Palestinians, there is relief that Netanyahu — whose tenure has been marked by dimming hopes for an independent Palestinian state — appears on his way out.

But there is also trepidation that Bennett could be even worse for Palestinians and that he reflects an ominous shift in Israeli society. In recent years, the idea that the biblical homeland of the Jews was eternally deeded to them by God has moved from the fringe to mainstream, and Bennett has ridden this religious Zionist trend to the peak of political power.

Nirit Weinberg looks at the Arab village of Al-Lubban Al-Gharbi from the Israeli settlement of Beit Aryeh-Ofarim in the West Bank on June 4, 2021. Naftali Bennett, who is set to become Israel’s next prime minister, is a former resident of the settlement. (Corinna Kern / for The Washington Post)

“Jewish society has gone more and more toward the religious and the settler ideology,” said Honeida Ghanim, who directs the Ramallah-based Palestinian Forum for Israeli Studies.

Bennett was born in the Israeli port city of Haifa. His parents, who were secular Jews when they immigrated from the San Francisco Bay area in the late 1960s, grew more observant over time and sent Bennett to a religious Jewish high school.

If he becomes the first prime minister to be sworn in wearing a yarmulke, in his case the small knitted skullcap that marks him as a religious Zionist, it wouldn't be the first time he has brought a religious orientation into previously secular strongholds.

When the time had come for his military service, for example, he set his sights on one of the elite units that are often a launchpad for highflying careers in business and politics. Bennett became one of the first religious recruits in the Maglan, the super-selective commando unit that counts Netanyahu among its alumni.