America's 250,000 COVID-19 deaths: People die, but little changes

Most everybody in town knows that Gladys Maull has been battered this year: Her father, her sister, an aunt, a great-aunt, all dead from COVID-19. Maull keeps a sign on her front door: "Please do not come in my house due to COVID-19. Thank you."

Some people just step on in, maskless.

They mean no harm, but masks never caught on in rural Lowndes County, which has Alabama's highest rate of coronavirus infections. In a place that gave 73% of its vote to Joe Biden, the sheriff and the coroner agree that although cases are spiking and deaths are rising, most people share President Donald Trump's view that masks are a matter of personal choice and that the end of the pandemic is just around the corner.

"I don't see people taking it seriously enough," Maull said. "They still have their yard parties, yard cookouts. They're back inside the church. This is just too much."

From the start of the pandemic, public health officials and many political leaders hoped that covid's frightening lethality - the death toll will hit 250,000 this week - might unite the country in common cause against the virus's spread.

But the nation's deep divisions - political and cultural - as well as the virus's concentrated impact on crowded urban areas in the early months set the country on a different path.

Now, more than eight months into a pandemic that shows no sign of abating, it has become clear that although close experiences with COVID-19 do change some people's attitudes, many Americans stick to their original notions, no matter what sorrows they've seen, no matter where they live.

In Huntsville, Ala., 200 miles north of Maull's house, when Tommy Battle lost his wife, Eula, to cancer last month, there was never any question that the funeral would be private, tiny and entirely masked.

That's the message Battle, Huntsville's fourth-term mayor, has been hammering since February, weeks before most governors and the federal government raised the alarm about the coronavirus.

Madison County now has one of Alabama's lowest COVID rates, and Battle, a Republican mayor in a jurisdiction that voted 53% for Trump, takes pride in the prevalence of masks around town.

The mayor is enforcing a state requirement that bars close at 11 p.m. because if you go out that late, "you have more propensity not to separate from other people," he said.

But Battle said enforcement is not the best path to prevention. Huntsville, home to major biotech employers and a big NASA installation, has a highly educated population, which the mayor said helped create consensus on mask-wearing and social distancing. But he contends that the city's success in keeping COVID deaths relatively low stemmed largely from health officials, politicians and news media urging people to do right by their older, vulnerable relatives and neighbors.

"The whole idea is educate, educate, educate - repetition works," he said.

- - -

About three-fifths of U.S. deaths from the virus have occurred in the 28 states and territories where President-elect Biden won. Yet there is no automatic correlation between the politics of a place and how people react to the death toll in their community.

In Lowndes County, where more than 70% of the residents are Black, there's no love lost for Trump. Yet no amount of urging from local officials seems to change people's behavior during the pandemic, said Terrell Means, the elected coroner.

"The president's right, we have turned the corner - turned for the worse," Means said. "It's crazy out here. People are not being cautious at all. I stop people and say, 'I can't make you wear this mask, but I'm asking you, sir, please consider putting this on.' They know it's real and they don't care."

Means, who is 30 and has a second full-time job as a security guard in the Montgomery public schools, has had to declare 32 people in his county of 9,700 dead from covid. He knew many of the families. His cousin and two friends died.

"I signed up for this, but I question my decision every day," Means said. "I'm praying and hoping that I can keep my strength and keep doing it. But it's challenging, it really is."

In the county's small towns, a certain silence surrounds COVID-19. People hear about who is ill and who has died, yet "everybody's kind of secretive about it," Means said.

"They tell me they don't want people to know because they're going to look at you funny," he said. "Then you have people who say they'd just rather not know if they have it. Some have been through it, but they say, 'We can't stay home forever.' But if we don't care for each other, we won't have each other."

Gladys Maull's covid year began in May, when her father, Dizzie Dean Maull, woke up one morning and couldn't draw air. Three days later, alone in a hospital in the next county over, he died from COVID-19.