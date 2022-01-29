America's split-screen pandemic: Many families resume their lives even as hospitals are overwhelmed

HOUSTON - The El Campo Impact 13-and-under girls volleyball team was down by one point in their opening tournament of the year. It was Kamryn Thompson's turn to serve, and it was a winner. Cheers and screams rose from the packed crowd of hundreds of maskless coaches, parents and siblings in a mid-January gathering that felt as if the coronavirus had never hit.

About 15 miles away, Gabriela Hernandez was trapped behind a glass partition in a pediatric intensive care unit jammed with severely ill children battling COVID-19. Her daughter, Kimberly, who is immunocompromised, had tested positive for the virus, and now her body was going haywire. Hernandez and the hospital's medical teams were frustrated about the choices that have helped propel the virus' spread and put vulnerable people like Kimberly at risk.

The split-screen reality of American life amid a pandemic has never been as stark as at this moment, in the 23rd month of a crisis that people had expected would long be over.

"I know people who have died because of this and people don't believe it," Hernandez said. "You have to believe it. You have to know that this is happening."

The point at which a pandemic ends is not a discrete event marked by a celebration in the streets like at the conclusion of a war. It's more of a gradual process in which humans who have developed some immunity learn to live alongside a virus that has become less lethal. Some argue that time has come, citing evidence omicron is causing less severe disease than delta in many people. Others point to overwhelmed hospitals and a climbing death toll to implore people to continue taking precautions to get through this surge and then reassess.

Those dueling perspectives are playing out as the United States set a record for new coronavirus infections this month, surpassing 800,000 a day for the first time, according to The Post's seven-day tracking average. The number has fallen to just below 550,000 as of Friday. Hospitalizations have plateaued but deaths are rising - surpassing more than 2,300 a day on average. The last time the numbers were so high was in February 2021 when the country was emerging from the worst of last winter's wave.

Both sides blame the other for elongating the pandemic, but the debate is in some ways less polarized than in the past.

Six former health advisers to President Joe Biden have argued that it is time the country stopped being in a "perpetual state of emergency" and adopt a "new normal" strategy of living with COVID that would curb its worst effects but not seek to eradicate it. Even Democratic governors who ordered strict closures in earlier waves are not doing so now, citing tools such as vaccines and treatments; businesses and schools remain open in most places nationwide. After nearly two years of restrictions, even the most compliant Americans, who got their shots, meticulously wore masks and avoided crowded places, express exhaustion.

A Kaiser Family Foundation poll released Friday found that big majorities of Democrats, independents and Republicans said they feel "tired" and "frustrated" about the state of the pandemic. People were more worried about omicron's impact on the economy and local hospitals, than about its impact on their personal lives, the poll found.

Fear is giving away to inevitability, both among those who feel protected from the virus' worst effects because they are vaccinated, as well as those who believe COVID's risks are exaggerated. Empathy toward the vulnerable is giving way to worries about jobs and the strain on family and friends.

‘We have to adapt’

Finishing up a snack from the concession stand at the volleyball tournament, Misty Dehoyos, 43, said enough is enough. She's vaccinated and wore a mask for over a year. She and her husband Felipe were infected with the coronavirus shortly before Christmas and their symptoms were pretty much like a cold. The couple decided they wouldn't isolate from their unvaccinated children - ages 11, 16 and 19. Even if the children got the virus, they figured their illnesses would likely be mild, and as a bonus, might help protect them against a more severe variant in the future. The kids never felt sick or tested positive.

"It's time," Dehoyos said. "We have to adapt. There's no way to eradicate it."

Dehoyos said she's happy most things in Texas are fully open. At the volleyball tournament last year, everyone had to wear masks, spectators were limited and the ball had to be wiped with disinfectant before every serve. Now those restrictions are gone with only one remaining COVID-related quirk - the teams don't switch courts after each set.