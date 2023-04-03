Amid a disastrous flood, interpreters are a lifeline for Indigenous farmworkers

WATSONVILLE — Inside an evacuation center at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds, Maria Adolfo-Morales and a disaster service volunteer listened to a woman describe her concerns in the Mixteco language.

The woman and her three children had been staying at the center for a week, after a broken levee flooded the farming town of Pajaro and forced residents to flee.

Adolfo-Morales, a 22-year-old community health care worker, interpreted what the woman said into English, then rendered the volunteer’s responses into Mixteco, one of several Indigenous languages spoken in southern Mexico.

The woman’s inquiries echoed those of other displaced residents: How do I apply for food assistance? How do I apply for financial assistance?

Many of Pajaro’s agricultural workers are Mixteco speakers who are not fluent in English or Spanish. Adolfo-Morales and other interpreters have been a lifeline for them as they figure out how to survive after losing their homes and livelihoods.

An estimated 170,000 Indigenous Mexican farmworkers live in California, contributing to its booming economy. That number does not take into account non-agricultural jobs, nor does it include Indigenous immigrants from Guatemala, Nicaragua, Ecuador and Peru. Researchers say 6 in 10 farmworkers in the state are Indigenous.

Despite previous disasters — the Thomas fire, the COVID-19 pandemic — state and local officials have yet to fully include this growing population into their planning, often relying on nonprofits to communicate basic information.

With different languages in the mix, and climate change likely to spur more extreme weather, community organizers say more needs to be done.

And now, a week after many Pajaro residents have gone home, they will need to navigate complicated bureaucracies to get the help they need to rebuild their lives, which can be monumentally difficult even for English and Spanish speakers.

“The language barrier, coupled with the economic situation that they’re in, you’ve got a lot of people trying to process and make sense of what has happened and is happening to them,” said Erica Padilla-Chavez, executive director of the Second Harvest Food Bank Santa Cruz, which was among the nonprofits providing language assistance at the fairgrounds shelter.

When evacuations began in Pajaro on March 10, a coalition of grassroots organizations, well-prepped by the pandemic, came together to help Indigenous farmworkers, said MariaElena De La Garza, executive director of the Community Action Board of Santa Cruz County.

De La Garza said her organization and others, including the food bank, created a rotation of staff, contractors and volunteers who speak Mixteco, Triqui and Zapoteco, as well as Spanish, on four- to five-hour shifts at the fairgrounds shelter, which housed more than 300 evacuees.

Because of variations within each Indigenous language, De La Garza also recruited residents and workers from the community to help interpret.

Arcenio López, executive director of Mixteco/Indigena Community Organizing Project, said there are more than a dozen variants of the Mixteco language in Pajaro. Most residents, he said, are from Oaxaca and Guerrero.

Mixteco is also spoken in the states of Michoacán and Puebla.

After the levee broke, community organizers worked with Monterey County officials to provide dozens of interpreters and volunteers to assist families at local shelters and evacuation centers.

“To have Indigenous interpreters at the fairgrounds as a priority, that is new for us,” De La Garza said. “We’ve learned through the pandemic the importance of ensuring that the systems that are set up to be responsive are able to reach the communities that are most impacted.”

Luis Alejo, chair of the Monterey County Board of Supervisors, said the county plans to make Indigenous interpreters an integral part of the services it provides to residents, eventually including courtrooms and the police and fire departments.

“This has to be part of how we deliver emergency services,” he said. “We need to expand that to other services that the county provides too.”

On Adolfo-Morales’ first day at the evacuation center, she explained to Maria Lopez how to get food, clothing and financial assistance.

Until then, Lopez had relied on her three sons to tell her what officials were saying. Her sons speak Spanish and little English, making communication even more difficult.

Lopez, 54, said she was confused about the evacuation orders. She felt sad and frustrated not being able to understand fire and police officials or ask questions.

“My children would only tell me we needed to leave our home,” Lopez said in Mixteco while Adolfo-Morales interpreted.