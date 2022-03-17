Amid student housing crisis, UCLA becomes first UC campus with four-year room guarantee

It's just 35 miles between UCLA and Whittier, the hometown of Albert Hsu. The first-year Bruin could have commuted and saved $14,000 a year in campus housing and meal plan costs. But that was not even a consideration, because Hsu wanted the classic college experience of independent dorm life, new friends, group study sessions — and, at UCLA, the choice of more than 1,200 student organizations.

All of that, Hsu said, enriches him personally and helps him academically. "Friends are a source of moral support, and club activities help you release stress," he said. "So I didn't want to commute. I wanted that full college experience."

Ever since UCLA built its first four dorms six decades ago, in a quest to shift away from a commuter campus, the university has known that students who live on campus do better. Now, UCLA has reached a unique milestone. With two new apartment buildings opening this fall providing 3,446 beds, UCLA will become the first and only University of California campus to guarantee housing for four years to first-year students and two years for transfer students. The campus plans to tout that selling point as it releases admission decisions this month.

"Residential housing allows us to better ensure that every student gets a good start and is therefore more likely to be successful. So we wanted to give every student an option of having four years," UCLA Chancellor Gene Block said in an interview. "That was the dream and it's finally coming true."

UCLA's housing guarantee comes as an affordable college housing crisis grips the state. Last fall, more than 16,000 students in the UC and California State University systems were on waitlists for housing, according to a report by the state Legislative Analyst's Office, and some of those denied campus housing were forced to live in vans and motel rooms. Since 2015, UC has added 27,583 undergraduates — but only about 22,000 beds. Community protests, environmental concerns and litigation have slowed down or halted at least six UC housing projects in the last three years.

The housing shortage played out most dramatically at UC Berkeley, where litigation by a community group threatened to force the popular university to cut its incoming class by one-third — until state legislators and Gov. Gavin Newsom rushed in with a rescue plan this week. The group, Save Berkeley's Neighborhoods, argued in part that the campus' failure to build enough housing was sending too many students into neighborhood apartments, displacing low-income residents. Last fall, UC Berkeley turned away more than 5,500 housing requests, and 40% of undergraduates are unable to live in the city due to scarce supply and high rents, the campus reported.

UCLA, however, has managed to build enough housing for every student who wants it even though its physical footprint of 419 acres is the smallest among UC's nine undergraduate campuses and it sits atop some of the state's priciest real estate, near Brentwood, Bel Air and Beverly Hills.

"Because the housing market is so expensive in Los Angeles, we're highly motivated ... to try to find less expensive alternatives for our students," Block said. "Other campuses may not have as severe challenges with housing costs."

UCLA's ability to construct so much housing — and charge an average of 30% below market rental rates — rested on several factors. It had the land. It took advantage of an era of low interest rates and favorable financing terms — typically putting 20% down from reserves and covering the rest with tax-exempt bonds. The campus also built densely, which in some cases required taller buildings.

Unlike other campuses, UCLA has managed to avoid litigation from neighbors over its housing projects. That's in part because the campus has built most of its housing within its existing footprint by redeveloping old buildings and removing parking lots. When more students live on campus, fewer cars are needed, resulting in less neighborhood traffic and pollution.

Jann Williams, a member of the Holmby Westwood Property Owners Assn., said she was "disappointed" by the height of one of the new residence buildings because it changes the street-level view of the iconic Fox Theatre. But neighbors did not consider litigation because the developments are staying within the campus and UCLA has listened to community concerns, she said. The increases in student enrollment over time are a little "frightening," Williams added, but for "the greater good of California."

Other campuses have faced rockier reactions. At UC Santa Cruz, a student family housing complex has been stalled by litigation because environmentalists are opposed to the proposed location, an open meadow.