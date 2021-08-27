Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, Bay Area health officers continue to affirm in-person school instruction

Despite a surge in new COVID-19 cases that has already begun impacting local students returning to school, Bay Area health officers on Thursday reaffirmed their support for full, in-person instruction.

Health officials, including Sonoma County’s Dr. Sundari Mase, said school protocols and preventative measures such as masking, social distancing and vaccinations should stop the spread of the virus on K-12 campuses.

In Sonoma County, 68 were students and 16 were school staff members have come down with the virus in the first two weeks of school. However, only 8 of those cases were found to be caused by school-based transmission.

The Association of Bay Area Health Officials said the harm of canceling in-class instruction outweighs its current public health threat.

“The lack of in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic not only disrupted education, but it also weakened social supports and harmed the mental health of students,” the group said a statement. “The risks and benefits of returning to in-person learning are clearer now than any other time during this pandemic – we must all continue to do everything possible to keep kids safely attending their schools.”

The association said that while children can get COVID-19, severe disease among kids is uncommon and deaths are exceedingly rare. And while transmission can happen in schools, children are most often exposed to COVID-19 at home or in other social settings where safety practices vary.

Officials said cases identified by school testing programs may often be unrelated classroom exposure.

The association said students and school staff who feel sick or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should stay home, and those who are eligible to get the vaccine should do so.

On Wednesday, Sonoma County health officials released the latest data on COVID-19 transmission among local students. County epidemiologists found that the majority of the cases — 59% —could not be attributed to any known source of transmission.

Another 23%, or 19 cases, were linked to household or other social close contacts. Four were considered community exposures. Virus spread on campus comprised 10% of cases.

