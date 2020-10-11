A week after the Glass fire swept down into the Sonoma Valley, Caryn Fried watched a TV news segment on an elderly couple, a pair of artists who’d lost their home and business to the flames.

Her heart went out to them. “I was like, ’Oh my gosh this is so terrible, what’s happened to these people!’ ”

Those people, as it happened, were her and her husband, whose house and business, Valley of the Moon Pottery on Highway 12, were destroyed in the fire.

So overwhelming was her loss, Fried figured, that she dealt with the news segment by witnessing it “as an outsider looking in.”

“I’m kind of numb, to tell you the truth. I’m having a hard time processing that everything is gone.”

Wayne Reynolds, 81, and Caryn Fried, 72, sort through the remains of thousands of pieces of pottery they both created at Valley of the Moon Pottery on Highway 12 near Melita Road. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

While not quite numb to wildfires, many in Sonoma County have become inured as the catastrophes arrive with more regularity — a dreadful tax paid to live here.

But even as it faded in intensity these past few days, and more evacuation orders were lifted, the Glass fire was already an outlier in the grim continuum of infernos to ravage the county since 2017 — the third-most destructive wildfire in its history.

It has claimed at least 338 homes in the county — more houses combined than the giant Kincade fire last year (174) and the Walbridge (157) fire this year, and fewer only than the twin terrors of 2017, the Nuns and Tubbs fires, which together destroyed 5,334 homes in the county and killed 24 people.

In a cruel but predictable turn, the Glass fire climbed over and through the Mayacamas Mountains from Napa County into Sonoma between the burn scars of those 2017 fires, laying waste to much in its path.

No lives were taken in this fire, but the roll call of property losses kept mounting. These are the stories of three of the 338 homes left in ruins.

Starting over

Spry and vital though he is for an 81-year-old, Wayne Reynolds is nursing a bad back. Fried, 72, has had a rod in her wrist since fracturing it last spring in a badminton mishap. As a result, the couple didn’t pack much in their car when the evacuation order came down for the neighborhood along Highway 12 late Sept. 27, a Sunday night.

Caryn did grab the photo album of their wedding. They were married 41 years ago in Armstrong Woods State Natural Preserve, at Pond Farm, whose pottery buildings are on the National Register of Historic Places.

Wayne Reynolds, 81, finds a whole ceramic pot amongst the thousands of broken pieces amongst the rubble at Valley of the Moon Pottery on Highway 12 near Melita Road. Reynolds and his wife, Caryn Fried, also lost their home of 32 years in the Glass fire. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Both were students, then close friends, of the renowned master potter and ceramic artist Marguerite Wildenhain, who lived and taught at Pond Farm. After two summers of her intense, three-month programs, Reynolds dropped out of college. “I realized what I wanted to do was make pottery.”

So he has, for nearly 60 years. Fried, for her part, has been making pottery for 45 years. “She also does beautiful sculptures,” he said. Some of those large pieces, standing sentinel outside their house and main studio, were spared from the flames.

After selling their wares on the streets, among other places, they saved enough to buy a home in 1987 on 3.8 acres of land along Highway 12, on the outskirts of Santa Rosa. As Valley of the Moon Pottery became more established, they added buildings: a studio, a showroom, another studio, a pumphouse to irrigate the Christmas trees they planted on 2½ of those acres.

Maya Reynolds finds a self-portrait ceramic bust created by her father, Wayne Reynolds, 81 in the burned remains of the home where Maya was raised on Highway 12 near Melita Road. The Glass fire also consumed the tree farm and the Valley of the Moon Pottery business where Reynolds and his wife, Caryn Fried, worked creating thousands of pieces of pottery over the past 32 years. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

They remodeled a garage, turning it into a classroom where Fried has taught pottery for nearly three decades.

In addition to thousands of their own works and equipment, they lost all of the art they’d purchased and displayed in their home, including a collection of Wildenhain’s pottery, the loss of which brought Reynolds to tears during an interview.