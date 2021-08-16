Amy’s Wicked Slush owner arraigned, delays plea

The owner of a popular Healdsburg-based slush company declined to enter a plea Monday in her first court appearance related to allegations that she stole money from a former tile contractor whom she’d prevailed against in a small claims case against two years ago.

Amy Joy Covin, 59, owner of Amy’s Wicked Slush, was arraigned on two felony charges, grand theft and attempted grand theft, related to about $11,950 she is alleged to have transferred out of the accounts of Pacific Tile last year.

She is set to enter a plea on Sept. 14, when her attorney, Gordon Scott, said additional details about the allegations may be revealed. Covin remains free pending the Sonoma County Superior Court proceedings.

Covin issued a statement last week that said the allegations involve a contractor who was hired in 2018 to perform work on her house, which she was having rebuilt after a fire.

In February 2019, Covin won a $10,157.43 small-claims court judgment against Pacific Tile, which did not contest the case. Court records don’t show if the monetary award was ever collected.

Covin, a former certified public accountant, started Wicked Slush in 2017 across from Memorial Beach along the Russian River in Healdsburg, and the popular frozen treat business has expanded to several sites in Sonoma County, including a mobile slush truck.

