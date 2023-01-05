An ‘amusing, effusive’ Sonoma Valley High educator duo

Longtime teachers Andy Mitchell and Andy Gibson continue to spark Sonoma Valley High School students with their contagious humor, passion and dedication.|
DANIEL JOHNSON
INDEX-TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER
January 5, 2023, 11:45AM
It’s confusing enough that Sonoma Valley High School has two longtime, beloved teachers named Andy who look alike. But the fact that they’re both history buffs, “Star Wars” aficionados and sports enthusiasts makes telling them apart all the more befuddling.

“We were walking to the office the other day after school and I swear, we were asked if we were brothers at least four times,” Mitchell said. “I am often called Mr. Gibson and he is called Mr. Mitchell. I take it as a compliment. We also get each other’s emails quite often. And we usually end our conversations with the staff by saying, ‘Ask Andy,’ and point to each other.”

Gibson says that former students also confuse them for each other, which he doesn’t mind at all, mainly because he admires Andy Mitchell so much as a person and as an educator.

“When I am first introduced to people at Sonoma Valley High School who I haven’t met before, one of the first questions asked is, ‘Are you the history or the photography teacher?’” he said.

Gibson is the history teacher, offering classes in Advanced Placement U.S. History and Advanced Via Individual Determination, a nationwide college readiness program. He also has served as the chair of the history and social sciences department since 2011.

Mitchell teaches beginning and advanced photography classes as well as graphic design courses, but like Gibson, he received a bachelor’s degree in history before obtaining his teaching credential, and initially interviewed for a history teaching position at Sonoma Valley High School in 1998.

“I didn’t get the job, and instead was hired to teach yearbook (which he continued for 18 years), newspaper and a ‘study hall type of class,’” Mitchell said. “I took over photography midsemester when Glenn Moll (the teacher) left the position to become a vice principal. I had the experience and at the time, you just needed a teaching credential to teach the class.”

Mitchell, who had worked for a photography studio in Hayward for four years after graduating from Antioch High School, subsequently received a teaching credential in photography, art and Career Technical Education.

Collaborations on major projects

“The Andys” first crossed paths in 2004 when U.S. history teacher Bernadette Weissman brought Gibson to Mitchell’s classroom to see his “Star Wars” collection. Mitchell was in his seventh year of teaching at the school and Gibson was a student teacher.

“We became fast friends after finding out that we had a number of shared interests, especially ‘Star Wars,’” Gibson said.

Since then, they have collaborated on several large-scale projects at Sonoma Valley High School. They have worked together as the school’s tech leads and in overseeing the technology component for the Senior Project Presentation Nights.

They also closely worked together on helping to transition the school’s staff to new standards for Common Core Leads, a program that puts teachers in leadership roles to run professional development in the integration of Common Core. This educational initiative details what K — 12 students throughout the United States should know in English language arts and mathematics at the conclusion of each school grade.

“It was a ton of work and a huge time commitment, but I never felt so empowered and connected to the staff as I did in those days,” Mitchell said. “We were crushing it. We had the opportunity to go to Skywalker Ranch (George Lucas’ film complex near Nicasio), and Andy and I were able to step away and see the Star Wars collection they had.”

In 2019, they began working as co-coordinators of the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) document, which prepares the school for accreditation.

“As co-chairs, we organize and group the narrative, the data and all components of WASC,” Mitchell said. “Because of that, we are in front of the staff often. Instead of Andy and Andy, we just became the Andys.”

They were successful in their efforts to help Sonoma Valley High School receive a six-year accreditation and are currently finishing a midterm WASC review.

Complementary contributions

“Andy and I are colleagues and friends — we work well together,” Mitchell said. “Our last WASC document was over 300 pages and took a year and a half to complete. We are each other’s support and work toward our strengths. We complement each other’s skill sets and don’t let our egos get in the way.”

Gibson says that he is fortunate to have Mitchell in his life.

“What makes us work so well together is our relationship is built on trust, mutual respect for each other’s strengths and true teamwork,” he said. “We can speak directly and plainly to each other, which I think makes us a very effective team. The fact that Andy Mitchell initially aspired to be a history teacher just goes to show how much the two of us have in common.”

Dr. Elizabeth Kaufman, the acting superintendent of Sonoma Valley Unified School District, says that the Andys are “an amusing, effusive team.”

“To me, they are an iconic part of the Sonoma Valley experience, and represent the type of connected, accessible and enthusiastic educators we want for our children,” she said.

Kaufman says that when she reflects on the Andys’ impact on students, she thinks of them separately. She notes that Andy Gibson has advocated for students with diverse needs so that they can have access to advanced placement courses throughout the year and has seen Andy Mitchell engage students with diverse skills in creating photographic art that amazes her when she sees it displayed.

“In this way, they individually and collectively embody the additive role that each educator plays in a student’s life,” Kaufman said. “We can all reach students, but we each reach them differently and in different ways.”

Andrew Ryan, director of human resources for Sonoma Valley Unified School District, played sports with Gibson as they grew up in Sonoma and as their friendship continued into adulthood, he became impressed with Gibson’s teaching skills.

“He has an unwavering faith and a positive impression on his work, his co-workers and his students,” Ryan said. “I would love, while serving as a vice principal (at Sonoma Valley High School), to walk the halls of the K Building and sneak into his class just to observe his team and … learn a little something. He is a pillar of support for students and a passionate educator. My impression is that families appreciate their students’ experiences in his classes, regardless of the subject.”

Gibson received the 2008 Sonoma Valley Education Foundation Outstanding Teacher Award, 2014 Buckley Foundation Inspirational Teacher Award, 2014 Sonoma State University School of Education Circle of Excellence Award, 2014 Sonoma Valley Education Foundation Teacher of the Year Award and 2019 Sonoma Valley Unified School District Teacher of the Year Award.

Turning to Mitchell, Daniel Pignataro, an IT specialist at Sonoma Valley High School, says that his photography and graphic design classes are among the district’s outstanding features.

“Both my stepsons went through his class, and so I can speak firsthand: He offers a space where students can discover and enjoy their creativity and feel successful regardless of how they perform in other areas, and at the same time acquire skills that they can actually benefit from in the real world, both professionally and personally,” he said.

When Mitchell was serving as the school’s yearbook teacher, it won two design awards from Jostens San Diego — first place in 2015 and second place in 2016. He also was the runner-up for 2017 Sonoma County Teacher of the Year Award and was featured in JPG, an online photography magazine, in 2017.

Going the extra mile

Colleagues praise the Andys for going beyond the call of duty to help students and their school, as shown in their daily actions.

“A few years back, our district went through rough times after a mass staff and leadership exodus,” Pignataro said. “This had a significant impact on daily operations across the board, but I particularly remember the campus was in noticeably bad shape just days before reopening. Andy Mitchell took it upon himself to go around and photograph all the dirty walls, trashed areas and decaying plants to bring attention to them and initiated a successful campaign for campus beautification. That’s how much he cares about students.”

Jonathan Beard, the school’s foods and culinary arts teacher adds, “Andy Mitchell will pick up the slack. If something needs to be done, he will be there, sometimes when nobody else is willing. And never one to be shy or overly self-conscious, he is usually willing to participate in student-led events, from drag shows to carnivals.”

English teacher and school librarian Janet Hansen calls Mitchell “an action-oriented, flexible problem-solver.” She recalled a time when she asked him to help her with a library display showing photographs of teachers with their favorite books.

“I was going to snap (the photos) on my phone, and I asked Andy to use his large-scale printer,” she said. “He ended up hosting photo sessions in his studio, took amazing professional photos of the teachers and their books, and then printed them out as beautiful color posters.”

Sonoma Valley High School math teacher Tammy Rivara recalls a time when Mitchell’s cohort, Andy Gibson — dressed in his usual Star Wars costume for Halloween — was challenged to engage in a light saber battle by a student who also was dressed in Star Wars gear.

“Andy stopped, pulled up his lightsaber, and the two of them had a little fake battle in the courtyard,” Rivara said. “It was awesome, and they had a huge audience! It was so Andy. It showed his spirit and enthusiasm by dressing up for Halloween and how he loves working with kids and enjoys his time with them. It wasn’t in the classroom, but Andy is the same in the classroom and out. He loves Sonoma High, and he loves his students.”

Not surprisingly, the Andys enjoy some similar activities in their spare time: spending time with family, swimming, reading and traveling to the Sierra Nevada mountains. Mitchell also likes to cook and collect Tiki mugs, while Gibson enjoys attending Golden State Warriors and San Francisco Giants games, his daughter’s soccer games and Murphy’s Irish Pub Trivia Nights.

Reach the reporter, Dan Johnson, at daniel.johnson@sonomanews.com.

