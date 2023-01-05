It’s confusing enough that Sonoma Valley High School has two longtime, beloved teachers named Andy who look alike. But the fact that they’re both history buffs, “Star Wars” aficionados and sports enthusiasts makes telling them apart all the more befuddling.

“We were walking to the office the other day after school and I swear, we were asked if we were brothers at least four times,” Mitchell said. “I am often called Mr. Gibson and he is called Mr. Mitchell. I take it as a compliment. We also get each other’s emails quite often. And we usually end our conversations with the staff by saying, ‘Ask Andy,’ and point to each other.”

Gibson says that former students also confuse them for each other, which he doesn’t mind at all, mainly because he admires Andy Mitchell so much as a person and as an educator.

“When I am first introduced to people at Sonoma Valley High School who I haven’t met before, one of the first questions asked is, ‘Are you the history or the photography teacher?’” he said.

Gibson is the history teacher, offering classes in Advanced Placement U.S. History and Advanced Via Individual Determination, a nationwide college readiness program. He also has served as the chair of the history and social sciences department since 2011.

Mitchell teaches beginning and advanced photography classes as well as graphic design courses, but like Gibson, he received a bachelor’s degree in history before obtaining his teaching credential, and initially interviewed for a history teaching position at Sonoma Valley High School in 1998.

“I didn’t get the job, and instead was hired to teach yearbook (which he continued for 18 years), newspaper and a ‘study hall type of class,’” Mitchell said. “I took over photography midsemester when Glenn Moll (the teacher) left the position to become a vice principal. I had the experience and at the time, you just needed a teaching credential to teach the class.”

Mitchell, who had worked for a photography studio in Hayward for four years after graduating from Antioch High School, subsequently received a teaching credential in photography, art and Career Technical Education.

Collaborations on major projects

“The Andys” first crossed paths in 2004 when U.S. history teacher Bernadette Weissman brought Gibson to Mitchell’s classroom to see his “Star Wars” collection. Mitchell was in his seventh year of teaching at the school and Gibson was a student teacher.

“We became fast friends after finding out that we had a number of shared interests, especially ‘Star Wars,’” Gibson said.

Since then, they have collaborated on several large-scale projects at Sonoma Valley High School. They have worked together as the school’s tech leads and in overseeing the technology component for the Senior Project Presentation Nights.

They also closely worked together on helping to transition the school’s staff to new standards for Common Core Leads, a program that puts teachers in leadership roles to run professional development in the integration of Common Core. This educational initiative details what K — 12 students throughout the United States should know in English language arts and mathematics at the conclusion of each school grade.

“It was a ton of work and a huge time commitment, but I never felt so empowered and connected to the staff as I did in those days,” Mitchell said. “We were crushing it. We had the opportunity to go to Skywalker Ranch (George Lucas’ film complex near Nicasio), and Andy and I were able to step away and see the Star Wars collection they had.”

In 2019, they began working as co-coordinators of the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) document, which prepares the school for accreditation.

“As co-chairs, we organize and group the narrative, the data and all components of WASC,” Mitchell said. “Because of that, we are in front of the staff often. Instead of Andy and Andy, we just became the Andys.”

They were successful in their efforts to help Sonoma Valley High School receive a six-year accreditation and are currently finishing a midterm WASC review.

Complementary contributions

“Andy and I are colleagues and friends — we work well together,” Mitchell said. “Our last WASC document was over 300 pages and took a year and a half to complete. We are each other’s support and work toward our strengths. We complement each other’s skill sets and don’t let our egos get in the way.”

Gibson says that he is fortunate to have Mitchell in his life.

“What makes us work so well together is our relationship is built on trust, mutual respect for each other’s strengths and true teamwork,” he said. “We can speak directly and plainly to each other, which I think makes us a very effective team. The fact that Andy Mitchell initially aspired to be a history teacher just goes to show how much the two of us have in common.”