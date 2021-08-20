An anxious time for animal owners in wake of fast-moving Cache fire

LEAP is Lake County’s animal disaster response group, staffed by county Animal Care & Control and trained volunteers who must fulfill specific incident command and animal evacuation/rescue training. Members help animal owners at evacuation staging areas and also enter evacuation zones to remove animals where necessary or check on safety, food and water needs so they can shelter in place.

Lake Evacuation & Animal Protection, or LEAP, can check on animals in the evacuation zone and has a small number of animals in its care. Its number is (707) 263-0278.

Clearlake Animal Care & Control has identified the owners of all animals in its care as of Thursday but can be reached at (707) 273-9440 of issues arise.

A fast-moving fire that destroyed dozens of homes at the edge of Clearlake and forced many residents to flee with just the clothes on their back meant the fate of pets and livestock left behind in the hardest-hit areas was still in question Thursday.

A small number of dogs, goats and chickens were rescued once it was safe to do so, according to local animal care agencies. Three goats died a heavily burned area of Dam Road, but the areas with the worst damage from the 83-acre Cache fire still were off-limits to residents Thursday.

“Just in terms of how fast this fire moved, I wouldn’t be surprised if we heard of some more,” said Jacqueline Snyder, chair of the Lake County Fire Protection District Board.

Charred, debris-strewn lots had yet to be inspected to determine what, if any, other animals might have been injured or killed, officials said.

“Time’s going to really tell,” said Jonathan Armas, director of Lake County Animal Care and Control. “As with any incident, as things progress and people, for example, return home, that’s when we’re going to get a better feeling for what’s happened, what may be missing, what went missing.”

The fire started near the southeastern tip of Clearlake around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. It quickly ran through densely populated mobile home parks before spreading into more rural neighborhoods at the city limits, where many residents keep backyard chickens or a few goats, pigs or horses.

While domestic pets, like dogs and cats, can be easily evacuated, farm animals are difficult to move during the explosive early hours of a wildfire.

Though his agency had taken about 25 calls from evacuees in county jurisdiction asking for someone to check their animals, Armas said he was unaware of any with significant injuries beyond eight or 10 chickens brought into the county facility for treatment of burns.

Most others were left behind in evacuated areas that did not come under threat. Those animals needed to be corralled or just given food and fresh water so they could survive for a few days without their owners present, Armas said.

“It really runs the gamut between domestic and livestock,” he said. “There are a couple of equestrian centers in that area. Everything on the county side has had little impact at this time.”

Clearlake Animal Care took in six goats, believed to have come from the same Dam Road property where three others died, as well as six dogs — none of them injured, said Charmaine Weldon, adoptions and rescue coordinator for the municipal agency.

All owners had been located, but because they didn’t have homes to return to, only one had claimed his animal — a schnauzer owner who had been away from home when the fire started but who called police to pick up his granddaughter, who was home at the time.

The man had told the girl to leave the door open so his dogs could get out in the event the fire came through, Weldon said. One landed at Animal Care, and another one stayed in the area and was in or near the house when the man went back, called her name, and she emerged from the smoke, Weldon said.

Though she was unaware of any other fatalities besides the goats, she said, “I’m sure some stuff is going to come out in the next couple of days that we don’t want to see.”

The owners of a 26-acre ranch off Tish-a-Tang Road helped ensure their animals came out OK in part through months of fuels reduction work, knowing how a fierce a wildfire season lay ahead, said Tracey Ayer, who has owned the Flying Diamond J Ranch with her husband for 21 years.

She also had the rail feeders placed around the ranch, especially in the far reaches, and filled them with water months ago for emergencies. In an odd moment of prescience before leaving the ranch at midday Wednesday, she reminded people there were buckets in the barn if there should be any need to bail water from them.

About 15 minutes later, on her way home to the north side of Clearlake, nine or 10 miles away, she passed her husband on the road. Their son, who lives at the ranch, had alerted him to a fire.

By the time he got there, friends and people they didn’t even know had turned out to help, dousing spot fires as embers rained down and sparing more than two dozen horses, a small herd of cattle and two goats.

Ayers had continued home to tend to the family dogs, but her husband, a former volunteer firefighter, also jumped the fence to a neighbor’s home, to help her with her horses, pigs and other dogs.

The Flying Diamond J is usually the first place to open the gates to other people’s horses, donkeys, goats, sheep and other livestock when wildfire breaks out, Ayers said, and she’s been preparing for that likelihood by stocking up with new plastic buckets, pens and other equipment.

But this time, the aid came her family’s way.

She recalled leading the charge herself when the Clayton fire threatened the ranch in August 2016, and a phalanx of people helpers turned out to help.

“The silver lining it the two times my ranch was in the worst danger, people just came out of the woodwork,” she said.

