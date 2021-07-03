An Army veteran and Santa Rosa High School teacher on what patriotism means to him

This Fourth of July, The Press Democrat asked a cross section of people around Sonoma County to sound off on the subject of patriotism. This is one of 10 vignettes; to read the rest of them, go here.

Andy Brennan spends his working life in classrooms, discussing and debating, lecturing and listening — mostly about America, about government, about democracy — and all of the sometimes thorny discussion that can come with it.

Brennan, a longtime government teacher at Santa Rosa High School, said discussions that start with Sen. Joseph McCarthy’s anti-Communist crusade in the 1950s, lead into Vietnam War protests in the ‘60s, move into a growing distrust of all things federal government in the ‘70s, can all touch on the definition of patriotism and what it means to be patriotic.

“Patriotism is basically love of one’s country. It often gets confused with nationalism … ‘My country, right or wrong,’ all that type of stuff,” he said.

Brennan, a U.S. Army veteran who served in the first Iraq war and was a European border guard in Germany at the end of the Cold War, considers himself deeply patriotic.

“I’m very much steeped in love of my country,” he said.

“I proudly fly the flag. To me, it is a great symbol. But what I always tell the kids, ‘You know what? My comrades and I fought for your right to burn the flag and I would defend that right again today, but if you burn the flag you are not going to get my support.’”

Brennan calls America “this grand experiment,” one that has not yet lived up to all of its promise nor all of its potential. It’s not un-American to acknowledge our shortcomings or to be critical of where we don’t meet our collective ideals, he said.

“(In Democracy), we are not guaranteeing equality of results, we are guaranteeing that you will not be discriminated against and you will have the opportunity to be successful,” he said. “Obviously our history shows that we do not always rise to our beliefs. … What I would like to see is an ongoing change to make our reality and our beliefs line up.”

Still, he’ll celebrate America on Sunday, in many of the traditional ways.

“I love fireworks,” he said. “I very much enjoy the patriotic spectacle, listening to patriotic music, gathering together with friends and celebrating what is exceptional about this country.”