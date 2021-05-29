An Australian inventor wants to stop global warming by electrifying everything

AUSTINMER, Australia — During a TED talk, Australian inventor Saul Griffith wanted to show his audience how much a person's individual choices can affect the planet.

The person, in this case, was himself.

And so, the tall engineer with tousled brown hair pulled up a chart on a big screen behind him on the stage.

On display was an exhaustive audit of his personal energy impact, calculating the carbon footprint of every action in his life down to his underwear, toilet paper and taxes.

The founder of a wind power company and a dedicated bicycle commuter, Griffith was ashamed to discover that he was consuming 18,000 watts of energy a year — twice as much as the average American.

In short, a planet hypocrite, he told his audience.

“I really thought I was the leader of the environmental movement. I was not,” he said. “I was doing bad things to Gaia.”

Since that TED talk 10 years ago, Griffith's San Francisco lab has attracted $100 million in capital from investors and spun out a dozen companies.

The 47-year-old, who won a MacArthur “genius” grant in 2007 for his prodigious inventions “in the global public interest,” from novel household water-treatment systems to an educational cartoon series for kids, has spent the past decade working to solve climate change through technology.

His solution: mass electrification.

While most environmentalists have taken aim at the fossil fuel industry, Griffith wants to decarbonize each American household — replacing every gas cooktop, furnace and hot water heater with electric devices. Otherwise, he says, efforts to reach net-zero carbon emissions will fall short.

Most of Griffith's tinkering happens in a nearly century-old former factory in San Francisco's Mission District. Organs were once assembled here and lowered to street level through a giant trap door in the wooden floor.

Now, the organ parts left behind have been crafted into benches, tables and a skateboard rack. Old organ chimes hang from the walls above the main workspace. The three-floor, narrow, 24-foot-wide, 6,000 square-foot building's architecture predates modern building codes, with perilously steep staircases winding up to Griffith's top-floor office.

From every available space on the ceiling and walls, Griffith's team has hung bicycles — from cargo bikes to a four-seater electric model.

Otherlab, which Griffith co-founded more than a decade ago, is where the Australian and two dozen other scientists are trying to find a way to stop global warming.

One of the lab's current projects aims to radically redesign offshore wind platforms. Another team is designing a solar-powered scooter set for launch this year. They also designed a tracker system that helps solar panels follow the sun's path through the day.

“Things don't stay on paper very long,” said Joanne Huang, Otherlab's special projects lead, who joined the company in 2019. “It is like a build-it-and-see kind of place. It's very fun in that way.”

Where many environmentalists focus on a gloomy outlook for the planet, Griffith believes climate change is solvable, and he imagines a cleaner future that looks better than what we have now.

“Most environmental groups are still telling the story that if we try really, really hard, life is only going to suck a little bit less than it would otherwise,” he said in an interview. “There is every reason to believe the future can be awesome!”

In the first-floor workshop, Huang and Hans von Clemm, an engineer, were recently working on modular cubes designed to stack neatly in the corner of a person's garage to store excess energy from rooftop solar systems. The heating and storage systems are being tested in several homes in California, including Huang's. Their hope is to store electricity from rooftop solar panels for far less than the cost of a lithium battery — making the technology accessible to more people.

“When Saul is doing development, he is trying to understand: 'How can I make the biggest impact, and how can I involve the most people? How can I address the people that new technology doesn't normally get to?'” Huang said.

Pushan Panda, associate designer, actuates a pneumatic robot arm while standing on top of Otherlab thermal batteries. (Helynn Ospina / for the Washington Post)

Otherlab's projects have received grants from the U.S. Energy Department's advanced research lab, the U.S. Navy and NASA.

For the task, Griffith has assembled an eclectic team. Von Clemm is a former ski instructor; Huang was a competitive snowboarder.

Von Clemm, who joined Otherlab as an intern in 2016, remembers the day he interviewed for the job. Griffith asked to see his hands, which were calloused and covered in cuts. The week before, von Clemm had been building a knife drawer for his mom. “All right,” Griffith said approvingly.