Congregants at Calvary Chapel in Rohnert Par gathered early Sunday at Eastside Seasonal Farm on Petaluma Hill Road, in Santa Rosa, to welcome the sunrise Easter morning.

About 30 people, dressed in layers of clothing and bundled in blankets — it was 43 degrees at 6:42 a.m. as the sun rose — listened as Senior Pastor Sean Sage, delivered a 15-minute sermon, “He is Risen, Celebrate The Resurrection.”

Later in the day, the church held two more services, along with and a pancake breakfast at its Labath Avenue location in Rohnert Park.

Many Christians around the world celebrate Easter with a special sunrise service.

The rising of the sun on Easter morning is seen as the symbolic moment Jesus Christ passed from death back to life — from darkness to light — following his crucifixion three days earlier.