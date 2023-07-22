An issue ‘close to my heart’: Sonoma State president reacts to critical report

Sonoma State University found itself on the defensive last week after the release of an audit that was highly critical of the California State University System’s record of documenting and investigating reports of sexual harassment.

The report found an absence of uniform, systemwide guidelines for dealing with such complaints. That lack of consistency resulted in some schools, including Sonoma State, using “questionable” interpretations of harassment policies.“

“Each campus operates as if it’s its own system,” Assembly member Jim Wood, D-Healdsburg, told the Press Democrat.

The audit comes more than a year after state lawmakers ordered a legislative review of the CSU system’s handling of sexual harassment complaints against employees at the Chancellor’s Office, California State University, Fresno, San Jose State University and Sonoma State.

Auditors found it likely that Sonoma State had used an unreasonably restrictive interpretation of CSU’s policies, and that it failed to document a complete rationale for determining why the conduct was not sufficiently severe.

On Friday, the Press Democrat sat with Sonoma State University President Mike Lee, who talked about how the school plans to implement the report’s recommendations.

Lee arrived on campus last August as the university’s interim president. He replaced Judy Sakaki, who resigned amid a sexual harassment and retaliation scandal linked to her and her then-husband Patrick McCallum.

Lee was named the university’s permanent president in May, when the CSU Board of Trustees voted unanimously to remove his “interim” tag. This interview has been edited for space.

Press Democrat: Can you speak generally about how important it is for students and faculty to be able to go about their studies, their work, without having to endure sexual harassment?

Mike Lee: My wife [Fei] and I have three children, one daughter and two boys. They’re all finished with college now. But I completely understand that, when their children are away, parents forever worry.

I feel really strongly about any kind of action against people that is against their will. I just think it’s so unjust, that we subject other human beings to any kind of treatment like that.

At Sacramento State [where he worked in various roles from 1990 to 2022], I was a strong advocate for Title XI. This issue is very close to my heart.

PD: Auditors also found that Sonoma State had likely used an “unreasonably restrictive interpretation of CSU’s policies and did not document a complete rationale for determining that the conduct was not sufficiently severe.”

How will it be fixed?

Lee: That’s clearly a topic we need to focus on. And this is not just campus-based. Throughout the [CSU] system there’s a tightening of the policy to better define what constitutes a behavior that reaches the level of [sexual harassment] and what does not. So we'll make sure that we coordinate properly with the system office as well.

PD: The biggest issues awaiting you, when you arrived a year ago, were a sizable budget deficit and sagging enrollment. Have the school’s policies around sexual harassment also been a front-burner issue?

Lee: It is certainly a very emotional topic, and one I studied quite a bit before I came here. I did my research on the situation this campus was involved in.

One of the first things I did when I came in was to [convene] the President Advisory Council on those specific issues. They’re meeting regularly, and have already started trying to tackle some of those issues.

So some of the issues described in the in both of the audits, the Cozen and CSU reports, are not a complete surprise to me, or the campus. (The state audit came out a day after the university system released the findings of a systemwide assessment of CSU’s implementation of programs and policies designed to prevent and address sexual discrimination and harassment. That review was conducted by the law firm Cozen O’Conner.)

Now that we have the implementation team together, we’ll be able to be more specific.

PD: Sonoma State recently announced the formation of “implementation team” of faculty, staff and student representatives, tasked with helping create the changes recommended in the audit. The team will also create a centralized, strategic plan.

Who is on this team, and when will its plan be released?

Lee: The team has actually been formed for several months. The [report] will be presented in the fall.

We have Julie Vivas, senior director of the Office for the Prevention of Harassment and Discrimination. She’s also the university’s Title XI officer.