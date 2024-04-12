An unpopular ski resort policy may be making Tahoe more livable

As much as frequent skiers, locals, and second homeowners may not like the loss of freedom that comes with Lake Tahoe's major ski resorts requiring reservations, the resorts are in agreement: It's making Tahoe's miserable traffic way less miserable.

Parking reservations were the most publicized of the transportation programs introduced last season, spurred by skiers and residents frustrated by nightmarish traffic conditions and hourslong backups on Tahoe's narrow roads. But they're just one piece of the complicated traffic puzzle.

Palisades and Alpine Meadows introduced expanded shuttle routes for employees, invested about $90,000 in area park-and-ride shuttle programs, and promoted "the mountaineer" — a bus that offers on-demand shuttle service to guests in the neighboring resorts.

Northstar and Heavenly introduced similar parking reservation programs, in addition to supplementing public and resort transportation options. Vail created a carpool meetup program near the Truckee Airport and added extra shuttles to the Heavenly fleet to reduce wait times, among other programs. The resorts also debuted a HAAS Alert system to keep skiers apprised of road closures and chain controls en route to the mountains.

Ownership companies Alterra and Vail both recently issued reports summarizing the parking programs' success. Palisades Tahoe, which ended the parking reservation season on March 31, shared that its employee carpool effort kept 5,914 cars off the road between December and March. It also reported an increase in carpooling, noting that the average skier vehicle went from 1.3 people per car to 3.31 people, based on calculating the number of skier visits in relation to the number of vehicles in parking lots.

Northstar and Heavenly resorts were similarly cheery about their new programs, writing in a press release that Heavenly saw a 60% reduction in frequency and severity of travel-time delays in January and February, while Northstar saw a 48% reduction. Vail Resorts Tahoe Region spokesperson Ashlee Lambert said that Vail uses a high-tech mapping program to track real-time travel conditions on roads leading to their resorts; they began using it in 2022. They track on-road delays of more than five minutes, allowing them to compare traffic data from before and after introducing parking reservations.

Even without analytics, some locals are starting to see results.

"We saw a meaningful improvement in overall traffic circulation and gridlock in the town of Truckee during the recent winter weekends," said Truckee Mayor Dave Polivy.

While he acknowledges that factors like the relatively low snowfall year probably also helped to keep traffic down, he says of the Town Council, "We do believe the reservation-based parking programs at both Northstar and Palisades are having meaningful impacts on traffic-related issues."

The parking reservation systems were received with mixed reviews around the lake, with some skiers calling it a "logical decision" and decrying free parking as a disincentive for carpooling, while others looked at it as proof that resorts are "all about squeezing every cent out of the tourists." But Palisades spokesperson Patrick Lacey said he thinks the tide is slowly beginning to change.

"Local agencies have been very supportive and complimentary to the program to mitigate weekend and holiday gridlock," he said. "Guest feedback is a mixed bag, but trending in a more positive direction, having seen a full season of positive impacts." Lacey said the resort is not sharing data on the numbers of cars in lots with the public, but does note that they didn't have to turn any cars away this season as a result of lots being full.

In theory, parking reservations should have a direct impact on traffic congestion, assuming driver awareness and compliance. Guaranteed parking spaces should encouraging a wider distribution of arrival times, as opposed to the traditional road-clogging rush between 7 and 9 a.m. for first-come, first-served spots. That helps alleviate congestion caused by vehicles circling parking lots, clogging access roads, or idling in search of available spaces.

North Tahoe Community Alliance President Tony Karwowski said that the collective community efforts to encourage carpooling and use of public transit options are working. NTCA data shows a significant increase in the use of public transportation, with numbers as high as 500 riders on some weekends this past winter. Karwowski shared in a recent op-ed that Northstar's reservation system reduced the number of cars in its parking lots by 39%.

In real time, finding road data to assess the effectiveness is hampered by limited availability. Caltrans' Traffic Census Program offers valuable insights into traffic patterns, tracking metrics like vehicle volume and peak usage times for key roads, including those around Tahoe, but it's published annually, and data is only available for as recently as 2022. That means it'll take a few more years to see whether traffic data supports the resorts' claims, and potentially a few years after that to disentangle the influence of parking reservations from other factors, like weather and road conditions.

Both resort ownership groups (Alterra and Vail) intend to maintain parking reservation systems for the next ski season. Skiers likely won't see any major changes at Alterra's resorts, though Lacey said there may be small changes to reduce friction points as it goes on. Notably, Vail plans to expand its program by implementing weekend parking reservations at Kirkwood Mountain Resort during the 2024-25 season. Similar to Northstar and Heavenly, Kirkwood's program will require reservations on Saturdays and Sundays before noon, with a mix of free, paid and carpool options.

Kirkwood is the least crowded of the three Vail-owned resorts in the basin, likely because it's about 40 minutes south of South Lake Tahoe. However, the drive in the winter can regularly take three or four times as long along the route's two-lane, winding mountain roads.

"We are focused on enhancing the arrivals and parking experience for our guests, employees, and community, which is why we are implementing these changes next season [at Kirkwood]," said Ricky Newberry, the mountain's general manager and vice president, in a recent news release. The announcement means all five of Lake Tahoe's highest-priced ski resorts will require parking reservations, in addition to the West Shore's Homewood Mountain Resort. However, none of the area's other resorts have (yet) followed suit, with other popular resorts like Sugar Bowl, Diamond Peak, Sierra-at-Tahoe and Boreal continuing to offer free, first-come, first-served options for the coming ski season.

