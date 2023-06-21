Analysis: For Biden, the personal and politically painful troubles of his son

WASHINGTON — After more than a half-century in politics, no subject may be more personally painful nor politically problematic for President Joe Biden than his troubled son, Hunter. Hunter is by various accounts a gaping wound in the president’s heart and the most sensitive soft spot in his campaign armor.

On the one hand, Hunter Biden’s agreement Tuesday to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax crimes capped a five-year investigation without allegations of wrongdoing by the president or, presumably, prison time for his youngest son. But on the other hand, it put Hunter Biden once again in the crosshairs of the president’s adversaries who instantly complained that the wayward son got off too easy.

The saga of the 53-year-old presidential progeny who has struggled with a crack cocaine addiction has become a fixation of the political right, which sees him, or at least has cast him, as a walking, talking exemplar of the pay-to-play culture of the Washington swamp who profited off proximity to power. The phrase “Hunter Biden’s laptop” has taken on totemic meaning for opponents of the president even if they cannot describe what was actually found on the computer that turned up at a repair shop in 2020.

The timing of the younger Biden’s plea agreement, coming nearly two weeks after the indictment of former President Donald Trump on 37 felony counts of jeopardizing national security and obstructing justice, invariably generated comparisons between two vastly different cases. The president’s allies pointed to the plea deal as evidence that Biden was playing it straight by letting a prosecutor first appointed by Trump decide how to handle his son’s misconduct, while the former president and his backers characterized it as proof of selective justice.

“The corrupt Biden DOJ just cleared up hundreds of years of criminal liability by giving Hunter Biden a mere ‘traffic ticket,’” Trump wrote on his social media platform. “Slap on the wrist” became the phrase of choice for Republicans like Reps. James Comer of Kentucky and Elise Stefanik of New York.

David Brock, a Democratic operative, said the outcome of the prosecution refuted the many allegations hurled at the president and his son since the Trump administration. “Hunter will not be charged with any of the unfounded and outlandish issues Republicans and right-wing media have used to smear him with for years,” Brock said.

It is a debate Biden would just as soon not engage in, and he stayed largely quiet in the hours after news of his son’s plea agreement broke, authorizing a White House spokesperson to say only that he and the first lady “love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life.”

Asked by reporters traveling with him in California whether he had spoken with Hunter Biden on Tuesday, the president said simply, “I’m very proud of my son.”

The president understands that the plea deal will not be the end of the matter as House Republicans aggressively conduct their own inquiries and publicize more sensational accusations that, even without confirmation, have become a staple of conservative media.

But after months of waiting in frustration for the case to be resolved, Biden was relieved to have the plea agreement settled, hoping it would lift an enormous burden from his son’s shoulders without triggering a relapse of his addiction problems, according to people close to him. Biden has remained publicly silent not out of fear of political blowback, the people said, but out of concern of inflicting more torment on his son.

“I don’t know of any parent who wants to see their son or family’s personal or legal struggle play out so publicly for all the world to see,” said Michael LaRosa, a former spokesperson for Jill Biden. “In the three years I worked for them on the campaign and in the White House, they never became immune to the personal assault on their family. Every smear, attack, conspiracy and lie about their son is painful and never gets old.”

Troubled and troublesome relatives have been a perennial White House headache for many presidents. In modern times, the harsh spotlight of media scrutiny has focused on Donald Nixon’s financial dealings with Howard Hughes; Billy Carter’s work as an agent for Libya; Neil Bush’s service on the board of a failed savings and loan; Roger Clinton’s drug convictions; and, of course, the various financial and security clearance issues involving Trump’s children and son-in-law.

For the most part, the presidents sought to remain removed from their relatives’ troubles, although Bill Clinton did give his half brother a pardon just before leaving office. How much any of those issues hurt the presidents politically may be up for debate, but at home, they were generally a source of anguish — either irritation at a loved one for causing problems or guilt at putting a target on the back of family members, or both.