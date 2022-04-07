Analysis: Jackson a transformative justice whose impact may be limited

WASHINGTON — Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman confirmed to the Supreme Court, will in one sense transform it. Once she replaces Justice Stephen Breyer, one of the 108 white men who preceded her, the court will look a lot more like the nation it serves.

There will, for the first time, be four women on the court. Also for the first time, there will be two Black justices. And a Latina.

But that new tableau on the court’s grand mahogany bench will mask a simple truth: The new justice will do nothing to alter the basic dynamic on a court dominated by six Republican appointees.

However collegial she may be, whatever her reputation as a “consensus builder” and whether her voting record will be slightly to the right or the left of Breyer’s, the court’s lopsided conservative majority will remain in charge. Jackson will most likely find herself, as Breyer has, in dissent in the court’s major cases on highly charged social questions.

Indeed, in an institution that prizes seniority, the court’s three-member liberal wing is apt to lose power.

The viciousness of the fight over Jackson’s confirmation was, then, wholly at odds with what was at stake in the actual work of the court, at least in the short term.

Breyer will stay on the court through the end of the current term, in late June or early July. He has lately been on the losing side in rulings refusing to block a Texas law that bans most abortions after six weeks and shutting down Biden administration programs meant to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

By summer, Breyer will probably write or join dissents from majority opinions undermining or eliminating the right to abortion established in Roe v. Wade, expanding Second Amendment protections for carrying guns in public and limiting the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to address climate change.

There is no reason to think that Jackson will have any more ability to halt the court’s rightward march in the marquee cases the court will hear after the justices return from their summer break and she takes the bench.

To the contrary, she said at her confirmation hearing that she planned to recuse herself from one of next term’s blockbusters, a challenge to Harvard’s race-conscious admissions program, given her service on one of the university’s governing boards.

But she is not expected to disqualify herself from a companion case, about the admissions program at the University of North Carolina, which presents somewhat broader questions and will now become the main attraction.

There is no direct evidence from Jackson’s judicial record about how she is likely to approach the case. But her supporters and opponents alike are confident that she will vote to uphold programs in which colleges and universities take account of race as one factor among many in admissions decisions.

Regina Langley, from New Jersey, raises her hand as she and others watch as the Senate votes to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, from outside the Supreme Court in Washington on Thursday, April 7, 2022. (Cheriss May/The New York Times)

The court’s more conservative members, on the other hand, appear to be ready to say that the Constitution and a federal law forbid such programs. That would represent a sharp break from more than four decades of precedents.

As recently as 2016, the Supreme Court ruled that the University of Texas at Austin could continue to consider race as a factor in ensuring a diverse student body.

In an interview not long after the Texas case was decided, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said, mistakenly as it would turn out, that the decision would be the last word on the subject. “I don’t expect that we’re going to see another affirmative action case,” she said, “at least in education.”

Ginsburg died in 2020, and she was replaced by the third of President Donald Trump’s three appointees, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, creating a conservative supermajority on a court that had for decades been closely divided.

The Texas ruling essentially reaffirmed Grutter v. Bollinger, a 2003 decision that endorsed holistic admissions programs. Writing for the majority, Justice Sandra Day O’Connor said she expected that “25 years from now,” the “use of racial preferences will no longer be necessary.”

If the court strikes down the admissions programs at Harvard and UNC in the spring or summer of 2023, as seems likely, it will beat O’Connor’s deadline by five years.

Jackson will also participate in the latest clash between claims of religious freedom and gay rights, this time in a case about a web designer who objects to providing services for same-sex weddings. The court considered a similar dispute in 2018 in a case about a Colorado baker, but Justice Anthony Kennedy’s muddled and limited majority opinion did not resolve the basic issue.