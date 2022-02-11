Anderson Cooper announces birth of second child

He’ll need 360-degree vision to keep up with his family now.

Anderson Cooper announced the birth of his second son live Thursday night on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360.”

“I wanted to start out with some good news, which also happens to be very personal news,” Cooper opened, sharing photos of his first son, Wyatt. “If he looks particularly happy in this picture, it’s because he now has a baby brother. His name is Sebastian, and I would like you to meet him.”

With photos of Sebastian on screen, Cooper, 54, announced that the newborn’s full name is Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper. Sebastian is 22 months younger than his brother, Wyatt Morgan Cooper, who was born in April 2020.

“(Sebastian) was 6.8 pounds at birth and he was healthy and happy, and even his occasional hiccups are, to me, adorable,” Cooper said. “He mostly just sleeps and eats and certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap.”

Cooper also thanked Sebastian’s surrogate mother during his opening segment.

The CNN anchor co-parents Wyatt, and now Sebastian too, with friend and former partner Benjamin Maisani. Cooper said the two are working on formalizing the arrangement and changing Wyatt’s last name to Maisani-Cooper.

Cooper frequently shares posts of himself and Wyatt on social media.

“Nothing is better than this,” he captioned a recent post of himself hugging his older son.