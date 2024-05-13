When former U.S. presidential contender Andrew Yang was invited to participate in the Sonoma Speaker Series, he jumped at the opportunity.

“I’ve found that people closest to technology often understand what’s coming down the pike better than most,” he said. “I’m excited to be with a smart and informed crowd and hopefully share some new ideas.”

He is also enthused about visiting Sonoma Valley, which he called “a beautiful area that’s literally a breath of fresh air.”

Yang will be interviewed by David McCuan, chair of the political science department at Sonoma State University, on Monday, May 13, at the Hanna Center in Sonoma.

“David is one of our go-to people for conducting interviews with politicians,” said Kathy Witkowicki, co-founder and president of the Sonoma Speaker Series. “He covered Andrew’s campaign when he ran for president in 2020.”

At the Sonoma event, Yang said he intends to talk with McCuan about “why America’s political system feels so broken and how we can fix it.”

Yang entered the international spotlight while running for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 even though he had not previously run for a political post.

“I ran for president to warn Americans about the upcoming AI revolution,” he said. “That message may have been slightly ahead of its time, but most people can see it all around them now with ChatGPT-4 and tools like Midjourney.

“Artificial intelligence has sped up and arrived faster and more powerfully than I predicted in 2020. The rate of AI getting smarter and more powerful is almost unthinkable,” he said.

Initially a dark horse candidate in the presidential race, he became a major competitor, attracting a national following that became known as the Yang Gang and raising $40 million. Through his substantial internet campaigning and fresh proposals, such as a universal basic income and the slogan, “not left, not right, forward,” Yang qualified for seven of the first primary debates.

Yang dropped out of the race on Feb. 11, 2020, and eight days later, he joined CNN as a political commentator. He subsequently endorsed President Joe Biden for the nomination.

The year 2021 was a turning point for Yang in many ways. He ran for mayor of New York City, and although polls initially indicated he was a leading contender, he eventually finished fourth. Later that year, he changed his voter registration from Democrat to Independent.

“Having been through the system, I saw firsthand how the incentives in our political system are horribly misaligned and have been preventing us from making progress on every single issue — from alleviating poverty and solving climate change to fixing roads and reforming immigration,” Yang said.

He announced the formation of the Forward Party on Oct. 5, 2021.

“I started the Forward Party alongside Democrats, Republicans and Independents to create a tribe of people who just want to get things done,” Yang said. “Our goal is to reconnect people with politicians that represent them by fixing the system through voting reform and by supporting candidates at all levels who want government to actually reflect what the people want.”

On July 22, 2022, the party announced that it had merged with the Renew America Movement and Save America Movement to create a new political party called Forward. Yang, former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman and entrepreneur Michael S. Willner are the national co-chairs of the party.

Forward has gained ballot access for state and local positions in several 2024 elections and aims to achieve it in all 50 states by the end of 2024 or early 2025. The party has no plans to run a candidate for president in 2024.

“I’m ‘an anyone but Trump’ guy and will be doing my utmost to prevent him from returning to office,” Yang said.

Meanwhile, he continues his unlikely personal venture into the American political scene.

His parents relocated from Taiwan to the United States during the 1960s and met while attending UC Berkeley. His father, Kei Hsiung Yang, earned a doctorate in physics and his mother, Nancy Yang, attained a master’s degree in statistics.

Yang’s father worked for IBM and General Electric and generated 69 patents. His mother was a systems administrator at Purchase College, part of the State University of New York system, before establishing a career as an artist. His brother, Lawrence Yang, is an associate professor and vice chair of the department of social and behavioral sciences at New York University’s School of Global Public Health.

“Like many others, my family moved to the U.S. for education, flourished here and gave me and my brother our best shot at success — and in many ways, that’s the American dream.”