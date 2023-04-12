Angel, a longhorn cow that became a symbol for resiliency in Santa Rosa following the devastating Tubbs Fire, has died, according to those close to the family who owns the animal.

“Our sweet Angel girl was surrounded by loved ones and people that she trusted the most. It was a peaceful ending to a very long and storied life,” Paul D’Bunyan wrote in a post to the “Bring Angel Home” Facebook group late Tuesday.

The Facebook group was formed in the wake of the Oct. 8, 2017, firestorm that destroyed the homes and barn on the Evans family’s 2-acre ranch immediately west of Highway 101 in north Santa Rosa and killed family matriarch Valerie Evans.

The surviving members of the Evans family were unable to evacuate the 1,600-pound cow that night, but when they returned, Angel was standing unscathed amid the destruction.

In the aftermath of the fire, local businesses and community members rallied to help Angel and the Evans family rebuild their home, including Western Farm Center, which donated hay to help feed Angel, and Ghilotti Construction Co., which helped Valerie’s son, Houston, rebuild the ranch’s foundation free-of-charge.

In the years since the fire, Houston and his wife, Victoria Evans, have built a log cabin home, and added a garage and other structures, including fencing around a small monument to his mother.

“Angel represented everything that was wonderful in our community. She represented hope, grit, love, sacrifice, beauty, miracles (big & small), and perseverance,” D’Bunyan wrote on Facebook. “Thank you for being with us one hoofbeat and heartbeat at a time. We are honored to have shared Angel and the Evan Family’s journey with each of you.”