Animal rescuers at Santa Rosa’s Countryside need help themselves

The animal lovers at Countryside Rescue in Santa Rosa aren’t too proud to say that right now their organization itself needs rescue.

Of course, financial fallout from the pandemic shares blame for Countryside Rescue’s current money woes. But manager Amanda Parks said the nonprofit animal rescue and adoption agency struggles mostly because of what happened after its last in-person fundraising event.

Bow Wow Bingo, which happened in February 2020 at Sally Tomatoes in Rohnert Park, looked to be a great success for Countryside Rescue and its event partner, the Santa Rosa-based international dog rescue group Compassion Without Borders.

But then, Park said, the online ticket-sales proceeds never arrived from the virtual box office Brown Paper Tickets. She said Brown Paper Tickets owes Countryside Rescue more that $20,000 collected online from people who purchased tickets to Bow Wow Bingo.

Park said that after nearly a year of pleading for the funds, badly needed to pay for veterinary care, purchase dog food and meet the other costs of running the rescue operation, there appears little hope of ever getting the money from Brown Paper Tickets.

“Unfortunately, I just don’t think they have it,” Park said.

As Countryside Rescue volunteers struggle to keep the operation afloat, they look to a crowdfunding appeal for help. That appeal is at gofundme.com/f/rescue-animals-mugged.

Countryside is far from alone as it deals with money trouble caused or exacerbated by not receiving ticket-sale proceeds from the Seattle-based Brown Paper Tickets.

Many other sponsors of nonprofit and for-profit events, and also ticket buyers seeking refunds after events were canceled by the pandemic, have said they, too, were stiffed by the company.

Washington state’s attorney general has sued Brown Paper Tickets for allegedly withholding about $6 million from event producers and $760,000 from individuals who bought tickets to events canceled for fear they would spread COVID-19.

William Jordan, president of Brown Paper Tickets, told the Associated Press last spring a cash-flow crisis forced the company to shut down outgoing payments to everyone.

“We lost control over which payments were able to clear and which weren’t,” Jordan said. “And we managed to p--- off everybody.”

At Countryside Rescue, manager Park said that for nearly 20 years the operation has taken in abandoned, neglected or stray dogs and worked to find them homes, no matter how long that takes.

Not long ago, the volunteers bade farewell to Jewel, a Chihuahua-Labrador mix that had lived at Countryside for about a decade. A good soul had walked in and asked the adopt the animal that had been at the rescue center the longest.

To learn more about Countryside Rescue, go to countrysiderescue.com.