Animal welfare group rallies outside Sonoma County courthouse as criminal case against activists advances

Demonstrators with the Berkeley-based animal welfare group Direct Action Everywhere rallied Friday morning outside of Sonoma County Superior Court, where a criminal case against three fellow activists is proceeding to trial this month.

Wayne Hansen Hsiung, Cassandra Morgan King and Priya Sawney have been charged with several counts of second-degree burglary, conspiracy, theft, trespassing and unlawful assembly in connection with two demonstrations staged at chicken and duck farms near Petaluma in May 2018 and June 2019.

The defendants are accused of taking chickens and ducks from the local farms without the permission of the owners of those farms, while the activists contend they believed the animals were being mistreated.

The activists have said that California’s animal cruelty laws gave them the right to rescue animals in distress.

Proceedings have been spread out over years due to routine court scheduling and delays, compounded by outside factors.

One matter being discussed Friday inside the courthouse Friday is a gag order issued by the judge in the case.

Friday’s rally began about 8 a.m. and demonstrators were still on hand outside the courthouse around noon.

Check back for updates on this developing story.