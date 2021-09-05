Animals benefit from 1st Coldwell Banker Golf Tournament in Windsor

A first-time golf tournament held in Windsor to benefit a local charity gave new meaning to the term “rough.”

About 115 golfers, primarily Coldwell Banker real estate agents from Sonoma and Marin counties, competed Friday at an event that benefited Dogwood Animal Rescue in Santa Rosa.

Dogwood is a foster-based organization whose mission is “to support animals and the people who love them through rescue, rehoming, spay/neuter and education.”

The event, catered by Charlie’s restaurant, was held at the Windsor Golf Club, and included appetizers, drinks and raffles. Singles and foursomes paid to enter to win first- and second-place trophies and prizes.

The tournament, organized by Hana Pryden, was hosted by Guaranteed Rate Affinity. Pryden is an in-house lender who works for the company with the agents at their Santa Rosa office.

It was Pryden’s idea to hold the tournament to benefit a charity. One of their agents, Dave Carpenter, donates 5% of his commission on every house sale to Dogwood Animal Rescue.

“I was asking the office manager what would be a good charity. Everyone loves that Dave donates to Dogwood,” Pryden said.

Local businesses donated raffle prizes, which were meant to support local businesses that could benefit from real estate relationships. For example, Sonoma Millworks of Healdsburg donated a custom cutting board that could be personalized with a client’s name.

Several downtown Windsor businesses donated items for raffles. Mutt Lynch Winery donated a case of wine with labels that can be personalized with an image of your dog, Pryden said. Your Balloon Dream donated a big balloon display at the sign-in stage. Magic Mirror donated a photo booth.

“These are all businesses people will want to network with some time in the future,” Pryden said.

In addition to trophies, first-place winners (a foursome) each received a free round of golf at the Windsor club; the second-place winner received a bottle of wine and a wine tasting from Mutt Lynch.

The tournament is expected to raise $3,000-$5,000 for the rescue, Pryden said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.