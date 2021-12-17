Subscribe

These pets need a home for the holidays

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 16, 2021, 8:40PM
Animal shelter stats about dogs and cats

Human Society of Sonoma County

*In 2021, Santa Rosa and Healdsburg shelters have taken in 472 strays and 213 animal surrenders. They take in an average of 1,465 per year (average over three years) -- 455 strays and 241 surrenders

Sonoma County Animal Services

*Takes in an average of 2,500 animals per year, with a 60-40% between strays and surrenders

Everyone’s a sucker for those cute pictures of dogs, cats, rabbits and other animals that grace newspapers and the internet on a regular basis, as shelters and rescues plead with the public to adopt them.

Some animals go faster than others. So far this year the two Humane Society shelters in Santa Rosa and Healdsburg have taken in 472 strays and 213 animal surrenders.

The Sonomal County Animal Control shelter takes in about 2,500 animals a year, which is a 60-40% split between strays and surrenders.

It’s been said that Sonoma County just absorbs animals from other places. Some local shelters often transfer animals from shelters in another county that are overcrowded. The Humane Society shelters have an intake department that looks around for other animals, even outside the state, even as far as Tulsa, Oklahoma, but the Santa Rosa shelter mainly takes in animals from Sebastopol. The Sonoma County Animal Shelter takes in Santa Rosa animals.

“We’re looking for animals that might have had a hard time being placed. We save them when they are about to be euthanized,” said Kelly Olsen, marketing and communications manager for the Human Society of Sonoma County.

The Press Democrat is featuring the canines and felines who have been stuck in shelters for the longest period of time, one of each for each shelter. We hope some people will find it in their heart to take these cuties home for the holidays on a permanent basis. Fostering is also an option. Some of them have manageable health issues, some are held back by their breed and others ... well no one can figure WHY they haven’t been adopted.

First a little information. It’s not always a good idea to give a puppy or other animal for Christmas or any other holiday. The best advice: Make absolutely sure they are wanted and “everyone in the house agrees” before you give someone a pet as a present. That’s ideal for everyone involved, according to Olsen.

“It’s not best to surprise people, even children. We try to discourage that. When I was a little kid, my parents gave me a dog and they ended up having to feed it,” Olsen said. “You also have to take into consideration whether you’ll be traveling or having guests in your home. That’s not always the best environment for an adopted animal.”

That said, under the right conditions, a pet can be a great addition to the family during the holidays.

When prospective pet parents go into a shelter to adopt a pet, adoption counselors will tell them all about the animals and find out if they would be a good fit. Then they arrange for an interview. Potential adopters must wear a mask.

Humane Society Shelter of Sonoma County

Adela, a pit bull mix, has been at the Humane Society’s Healdsburg shelter for 170 days, longer than any other dog. (Courtesy of Humane Society of Sonoma County)

Adela (dog), at Healdsburg location

Adela, 9, doesn’t act like the senior she is. She has puppy energy. She is a white and tan mixed breed pit bull who is very cute and “a total sweetie pie,” Olsen said. She has been at the shelter for 170 days, and was transferred from a shelter in Los Angeles County. “She loves people, she loves playing and she’s going to be a great pet for somebody,” said Olsen. Her adoption fees are being sponsored by volunteers who want her to get a good home. Go to https://humanesocietysoco.org/available-animals/ and search for Adela for more information and pictures.

Tigger (cat), at Healdsburg location

Tigger has been at the Human Society of Sonoma County’s Healdsburg shelter for 146 days, longer than any other cat. (Courtesy of Humane Society of Sonoma County)

A brown and white tabby, Tigger is “very cute” and a very sweet cat, Olsen said. She has been at the shelter fro 146 days, the longest of any cat. She loves affection, and lights up when someone comes into her habitat. Tigger loves to be petted and to hang out with people. Tigger, 8, is FIV positive and has kidney disease. She was found as a stray in Solano County and transferred to the Santa Rosa shelter.

She has a good life ahead; it’s a matter of finding someone who is OK with adopting a cat that needs medication, someone willing to take the extra time, Olsen said. Volunteers loved her so much that they are sponsoring (paying) her adoption fees. Go to https://humanesocietysoco.org/available-animals/ and search for Tigger for more information and pictures.

Peggy and Octavia are terrier mixes who are a bonded pair at the Humane Society’s Santa Rosa location. They were rescued from a hoarding situation and are the last ones of that group left, having been at the shelter for over 200 days. (Photo courtesy of the Human Society of Sonoma County)

Octavia and Peggy (dogs) at Santa Rosa location

Octavia and Peggy are terrier mixes who are a bonded pair. Peggy is 5 an Octavia is 7. They were part of a group of 12 rescued from a hoarding situation. They have been at the shelter for 200 days and are the last of that group. They came in terrified and shut down, but “when you’re their person, they jump all over you,” Olsen said. They look similar and might be related. They are a cute, small-size, mixed breed. “Once they get comfortable, they are hilarious and full of confidence,” Olsen said. “They play together and are an adorable duo.” Go to https://humanesocietysoco.org/available-animals/ and search for Octavia and Peggy for more information and photos.

Gray tabby Sterling, hanging out in the Santa Rosa Humane Society shelter, has been there for ? days. (Photo courtesy of the Human Society of Sonoma County)

Sterling (cat)

Gray tabby Sterling is a “darling cat,” Olsen said. “He is very affectionate, cuddly and a complete lap cat.” He’s been at the shelter for 157 days. Sterling’s trouble is that he has chronic rhinitis, so he sneezes a lot, Olsen said. “He seems sick but he’s actually very OK.” He also is FIV positive, but he can still live a good ilife for many years. Sterling, who is 9 years and 5 months old, was a stray from Stockton. He was initially thought to be a girl, and was named Starla. Voilà, once he was neutered, his name was changed.

Anyone who is interested in adopting one of these sweeties, may call the adoptions desk at 707-542-0882 in Santa Rosa or 707-431-3386 in Healdsburg.

Sonoma County Animal Shelter

The Santa Rosa-based shelter takes in about 2,500 animals a year. They care of a 60-40% mix of strays versus surrenders, according to Operations Manager Brian Whipple.

He reminded animal lovers to keep poisonous poinsettias away from animals this time of the year. He also emphasized the need to make sure you are ready to make a lifelong commitment to your adopted pet, whether it be holiday time or any other time of the year.

Whipple also said be careful when baking that your dog doesn’t snatch a baked good off the counter.

Animals were whisked away on a regular basis during the pandemic, but now there is a definite need for more adopters, he said.

“The kennels are filling up again,” Whipple said.

The shelter is in need of blankets, bully sticks, all kinds of toys. Whipple favors enrichment toys for both dogs and cats that challenges the animals, such as something with treats inside that they have to push around. “Anything that is somewhat indestructible and can take some hard work” on the part of the animals.

“We take in just about anything folks give us and find a way to use it,” he said.

Lupo, a Siberian Husky, has been at the Sonoma County Animal Shelter since June 1. (Photo courtesy of the Sonoma County Animal Shelter).

Lupo (dog)

Lupo, a lost dog picked up on the streets, is a white and gray Siberian huskywho has been at the shelter since June 1. He’s about a year-and-a half old. He is no longer as shy as he once was since the staff “lovingly, carefully and adoring-y worked with him to earn his trust,” according to his biography. Lupo now practices zoomies in the afternoon sun. He loves other dogs and is in need of someone who works magic with shy dogs. Visit his web page at http://petharbor.com/pet.asp?uaid=SONO.A405089

Manny (cat)

The longest-term cat at the shelter is Manny. He has been at the shelter since early September. His owner died, which is how he came to be in the shelter’s care. He is about 4 years old and is a really sweet boy. Visit his web page for more information at http://petharbor.com/pet.asp?uaid=SONO.A406697

Ff you're interested in adoption, please visit the adoption protocols page for more information and to fill out an application at https://sonomacounty.ca.gov/…/Adoptable-An…/Adopt-an-Animal/

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.

