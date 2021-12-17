These pets need a home for the holidays

*In 2021, Santa Rosa and Healdsburg shelters have taken in 472 strays and 213 animal surrenders. They take in an average of 1,465 per year (average over three years) -- 455 strays and 241 surrenders

Everyone’s a sucker for those cute pictures of dogs, cats, rabbits and other animals that grace newspapers and the internet on a regular basis, as shelters and rescues plead with the public to adopt them.

Some animals go faster than others. So far this year the two Humane Society shelters in Santa Rosa and Healdsburg have taken in 472 strays and 213 animal surrenders.

The Sonomal County Animal Control shelter takes in about 2,500 animals a year, which is a 60-40% split between strays and surrenders.

It’s been said that Sonoma County just absorbs animals from other places. Some local shelters often transfer animals from shelters in another county that are overcrowded. The Humane Society shelters have an intake department that looks around for other animals, even outside the state, even as far as Tulsa, Oklahoma, but the Santa Rosa shelter mainly takes in animals from Sebastopol. The Sonoma County Animal Shelter takes in Santa Rosa animals.

“We’re looking for animals that might have had a hard time being placed. We save them when they are about to be euthanized,” said Kelly Olsen, marketing and communications manager for the Human Society of Sonoma County.

The Press Democrat is featuring the canines and felines who have been stuck in shelters for the longest period of time, one of each for each shelter. We hope some people will find it in their heart to take these cuties home for the holidays on a permanent basis. Fostering is also an option. Some of them have manageable health issues, some are held back by their breed and others ... well no one can figure WHY they haven’t been adopted.

First a little information. It’s not always a good idea to give a puppy or other animal for Christmas or any other holiday. The best advice: Make absolutely sure they are wanted and “everyone in the house agrees” before you give someone a pet as a present. That’s ideal for everyone involved, according to Olsen.

“It’s not best to surprise people, even children. We try to discourage that. When I was a little kid, my parents gave me a dog and they ended up having to feed it,” Olsen said. “You also have to take into consideration whether you’ll be traveling or having guests in your home. That’s not always the best environment for an adopted animal.”

That said, under the right conditions, a pet can be a great addition to the family during the holidays.

When prospective pet parents go into a shelter to adopt a pet, adoption counselors will tell them all about the animals and find out if they would be a good fit. Then they arrange for an interview. Potential adopters must wear a mask.

Humane Society Shelter of Sonoma County

Adela, a pit bull mix, has been at the Humane Society’s Healdsburg shelter for 170 days, longer than any other dog. (Courtesy of Humane Society of Sonoma County)

Adela (dog), at Healdsburg location

Adela, 9, doesn’t act like the senior she is. She has puppy energy. She is a white and tan mixed breed pit bull who is very cute and “a total sweetie pie,” Olsen said. She has been at the shelter for 170 days, and was transferred from a shelter in Los Angeles County. “She loves people, she loves playing and she’s going to be a great pet for somebody,” said Olsen. Her adoption fees are being sponsored by volunteers who want her to get a good home. Go to https://humanesocietysoco.org/available-animals/ and search for Adela for more information and pictures.

Tigger (cat), at Healdsburg location

Tigger has been at the Human Society of Sonoma County’s Healdsburg shelter for 146 days, longer than any other cat. (Courtesy of Humane Society of Sonoma County)

A brown and white tabby, Tigger is “very cute” and a very sweet cat, Olsen said. She has been at the shelter fro 146 days, the longest of any cat. She loves affection, and lights up when someone comes into her habitat. Tigger loves to be petted and to hang out with people. Tigger, 8, is FIV positive and has kidney disease. She was found as a stray in Solano County and transferred to the Santa Rosa shelter.

She has a good life ahead; it’s a matter of finding someone who is OK with adopting a cat that needs medication, someone willing to take the extra time, Olsen said. Volunteers loved her so much that they are sponsoring (paying) her adoption fees. Go to https://humanesocietysoco.org/available-animals/ and search for Tigger for more information and pictures.

Peggy and Octavia are terrier mixes who are a bonded pair at the Humane Society’s Santa Rosa location. They were rescued from a hoarding situation and are the last ones of that group left, having been at the shelter for over 200 days. (Photo courtesy of the Human Society of Sonoma County)

Octavia and Peggy (dogs) at Santa Rosa location