We’ve got plans for a terrific Sunday Press Democrat, and you’ll only see all of our extraordinary content if you’re a subscriber or pick up a copy on newsstands.

In time for Monday’s Juneteenth holiday, we are unveiling our first-ever “Thrive” section, a celebration of Sonoma County’s Black community, containing stories of innovation and determination.

For instance, you’ll read about Vincent Morrow, a master sommelier working in Napa Valley and one of four Black people out of the 273 people worldwide who hold this esteemed title.

Local haircare professionals Ziquita Rángel and Jasmin Montgomery talk about providing much-needed and sought-after services and about what equality means in their profession.

And Lake County musician and teacher Clovice Lewis Jr. shares how he uses “hypercreativity” to connect with others.

Subscribers also will find our third annual edition of “Feast Favorites,” a cookbook from The Press Democrat containing the best recipes highlighted in our weekly Feast & Wine section.

The collection of stellar recipes for all times of day -- plus snacks and cocktails -- draws on the talent and ingenuity of local chefs, restaurateurs, bakers and home cooks to leverage our bountiful local produce and Wine Country food traditions.

You’ll find recipes from regular Press Democrat contributors chef John Ash and cookbook author Michele Anna Jordan, as well as ideas from cocktails to holiday cookies. We’ll offer how to create the best grilled cheese sandwich ever to wontons you can make yourself and slow-cooked Italian stew.

All will reflect the varied backgrounds local chefs bring to their dishes.

And we haven’t forgotten the wine.

Press Democrat columnist Peg Melnik takes readers on a tour of our major wine regions, offering inspiration for enjoying “Feast Favorites” recipes with Sonoma County wines.

“I’m proud that our staff is always thinking of new ways to engage, inform and enlighten Sonoma County readers,” said Richard A. Green, executive editor of The Press Democrat.

“Our Sunday edition remains our most jam-packed of the week with news and features. These two sections will make our June 18 edition even more relevant and a must-read. If you’re not a subscriber, I hope you’ll become one.”

You’ll find the “Thrive” section and “Feast Favorites” in Sunday’s newspaper.

If you’re reading this and aren’t a subscriber yet, please support The Press Democrat and our commitment to serving the residents, taxpayers and readers of Sonoma County with fair, relevant content with a subscription at pressdemocrat.com/subscribe