Peace advocates will gather in September to honor the newest additions to the Sebastopol Living Peace Wall in Sebastopol.

This year's honorees are political activist Norman Solomon, journalist and activist David Harris and Susan Chunco, who has been active in supporting the local homeless population as well as the Peace and Justice Center of Sonoma County. There will be a special tribute to Daniel Ellsberg, the activist and military strategist who leaked the Pentagon Papers and died in June at age 92.

The six-foot-tall, 12-foot-wide granite wall is dedicated to individuals who have displayed a commitment to working toward peace in nonviolent ways.

“It’s kind of a sacred ceremony. We start with a guided meditation, and we go through and introduce each of the speakers and honorees and they give a speech … and I’m a musician, so we have to end with a song,” said Michael Gillotti, who designed and created the wall, which was unveiled in 2015.

Three or four new honorees are nominated by local residents and selected by the Peace Wall’s selection committee each year. The current committee consists of Gillotti, Richard Retecki, Alice Waco and Charles Prickett. All are Sonoma County residents and have been active in local community building and anti-war efforts.

Gillotti’s passion for inspiring peace was sparked after seeing the suffering caused by the Vietnam War, to which he was a conscientious objector. The idea for the wall came in response to the Iraq War, where he saw many similarities to Vietnam.

“I wanted this to be a counterbalance to war memorials. This was a peace memorial,” Gillotti said.

The wall was installed in 2015. It cost $20,000 to create and install, half of which Gillotti paid for himself while the other half was raised through donations.

Some of the previous honorees include the late Rev. James Coffee, a Santa Rosa pastor and community leader, Lynn Woolsey, the former Democratic congresswoman from Petaluma, and labor activist Dolores Huerta.

Gillotti said he expects around 300 people to attend the ceremony, which is paid for through donations.

The ceremony costs about $2,000 to put on, including $300 to $400 to engrave new names on the wall. Gillotti said they are usually able to gather enough money collecting donations at the celebration each year.

“We’re hoping that by honoring the peacemakers, shining a light on them, and giving them gratitude, that it will inspire other people to follow in their footsteps and work for peace and justice,” Gillotti said.

The hourlong ceremony will be held at the Town Square on Weeks Way in Sebastopol on Sept. 9 at 11 a.m.