Anonymous tip leads to arrest of 2 Santa Rosa students said to be planning shooting

Two Montgomery High School students were arrested early Friday after police said they found a gun and possible gang-related clothing in their residence.

Santa Rosa Police officers received an anonymous tip about 12:30 a.m. Friday indicating two students, who are siblings and possibly members of a gang, were going to bring a gun to school that day and hurt another student, Sgt. Patricia Seffens said Friday.

The tip included descriptions of the two students, one of whom had been arrested in early July on suspicion of having a concealed gun in a city park. The student was put on probation for that charge, according to Seffens.

About two hours after receiving the tip, police searched the student’s residence, in the 1100 block of Fourth Street in Santa Rosa.

There officers found a revolver with an altered serial number and multiple articles of clothing associated with a gang, Seffens said.

Both students, who were home during the search, were arrested on suspicion of six felonies, including having an unregistered gun and ammunition as a minor and participating in a gang.

The student on probation also faces a felony charge for violating his probation.

Classes at Montgomery High School proceeded as normal Friday morning, according to Vanessa Wedderburn, spokesperson for Santa Rosa City Schools.

District officials were notified of the matter before the start of the school day, she said. Additional staff were on campuses across the district as a precaution.

Two uniformed officers will be stationed at Friday evening’s football game at Montgomery High School, though police said they do not believe there is a threat, Seffens said.

In a letter sent late Friday afternoon to Santa Rosa City Schools families, Superintendent Anna Trunnell said the students “will not be returning to school.”

It was not immediately clear if that meant the students had been expelled.

“We understand the desire for more information and must remind our families that we are prohibited from sharing student disciplinary action details due to student privacy laws,” Trunnell wrote.

The arrests are the latest to be associated with the school during what has been a tumultuous year, beginning March 1 when a student was fatally stabbed on campus.

Since then, there have been at least three other incidents involving students accused of bringing weapons on campus or engaging in fights off campus.

Most recently, a 14-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of bringing a fake gun to school. He was arrested after another student posted a video of the gun on social media and it was shared with police.

This story is developing.

Staff Writer Colin Atagi contributed to this story.

