Another big storm is on its way: Here’s what to expect each day in Sonoma County

North Bay residents will be seeing more rain throughout this week, with a possible stronger system set to sweep in after the scattered showers end, according to the National Weather Service.

Unpredictable, short showers will characterize the next few days across Sonoma County, said David King, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Monterey office.

“Plenty of people will have a little pop-up shower with light rain directly over them. Then, all of a sudden it is clearing and there might be a little bit of sunshine,” he said. “Then in an hour or so again, the next thing comes over.”

Along with widespread rainfall from the upcoming atmospheric river, strong southerly winds will develop on Thursday with wind gusts up to around 50 mph. These winds may blow down tree limbs and/or trees resulting in isolated to scattered power outages & blocked roadways. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/1mZm2Qwb2S — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 8, 2023

Here’s what to expect in Sonoma County, according to the weather service:

Wednesday

• A 30% chance of rain before 10 a.m., otherwise mostly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees.

• West northwest wind around 7 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday night

• A 30% chance of rain after 4 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 37 degrees. Light and variable wind.

• New precipitation amounts of less than 1/10 of an inch possible.

Thursday

• Rain, possibly heavy at times, mainly after 10 a.m. High near 53 degrees. East southeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

• New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Thursday night

• Rain before 10 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Low around 44 degrees.

• Breezy, with a south wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

• New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Friday

• Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 58 degrees.

• Breezy, with a southwest wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

• New rainfall amounts between 1/4 and 1/2 of an inch possible.

Friday night

• A 40% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees.

• New precipitation amounts between 1/10 and 1/4 of an inch possible.

Saturday

• A 50% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58 degrees.

Saturday night

• Rain likely, mainly after 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees.

Sunday

• Rain likely, mainly before 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 degrees.

Sunday night

• Rain likely, mainly after 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees.

Monday

• Rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 degrees.

Monday night

Rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees.

Tuesday

Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58 degrees.