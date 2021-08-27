Another dry winter may be ahead in Sonoma and Mendocino counties

It’s too early to say if Sonoma County and surrounding areas will get enough rain this winter to revive the parched landscape and replenish dwindling water supplies, but it doesn’t look good.

“The tilt is toward a drier than normal winter,” said Brian Garcia of the National Weather Service. But, he added, ”It doesn’t mean it’s going to be a bone-dry winter.”

Garcia joined forecasters with the Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center in briefing local water managers and stakeholders Friday.

The message: Don’t expect the kind of above-normal rainfall that would be typical of an El Niño weather pattern.

The opposite is more likely: below normal rainfall common to La Niña conditions that generally produce drier than usual conditions in southern California and the southwest United States and wetter ones in the Pacific Northwest.

The problem, said Scott Handel, lead meteorologist with the Climate Prediction Center, is that Sonoma County and neighboring Mendocino County, where Lake Mendocino is located, lie in a transition zone that adds greater uncertainty to long-range forecasting based on temperature patterns in the Pacific Ocean.

Other atmospheric and oceanographic dynamics that would be better predictors just won’t be evident for some time to come, Handel said.

In the meantime, the potential for a La Niña “is not great news for us, to be honest,” Sonoma County Emergency Management Director Chris Godley said.

Their comments came during a virtual meeting hosted by the Sonoma County Water Agency and the Climate Prediction Center to try to get a handle on what lies ahead for the region after two years of critically low rainfall.

Among the chief concerns are conditions in Lake Mendocino, the smaller of the regions two public reservoirs, which Thursday fell below 20,000 acre feet of storage for just the second time in its history.

Sonoma Water has cut its own withdrawals from the Russian River by more than 20% this summer and, with state permission, has reduced river flows to try to reserve as much water behind Coyote Dam as possible.

In addition, the State Water Resources Control Board issued orders earlier this month curtailing hundreds of water right holders from diverting water from the river, mostly in the upper watershed, so that additional cutbacks in water releases could be possible while still maintaining minimum stream flows, with the hope of keeping lake storage above 20,000 acre feet until at least Oct. 1.

But continued losses from the upper river diminished reserves in the reservoir much more rapidly than was predicted, allowing reservoir storage to dip below the target level, raising fears of that it could run dry if winter doesn’t bring enough rain.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.